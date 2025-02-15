Home News Gospel music legend Bill Gaither still passionate about making memorable music

No gospel music artist has had more of a seismic impact on Christian music over the last 100 years than Bill Gaither. Along with his wife, Gloria, of more than 62 years, Bill and Gloria have left an indelible mark, writing more than 700 songs, many of which have become staples of Sunday morning praise and worship across the world.

With songs like “He Touched Me,” “Because He Lives” and “The King is Coming,” just to name a few of the highly recognizable standards they have written and recorded, there is little doubt why this Gospel Music Hall of Famer was named Christian Songwriter of the Century by ASCAP more than 20 years ago.

“Gloria and I have constantly zeroed in on what the message is,” shares Gaither, who will turn 89 on March 28. “The music package is just the wrapper. It just carries the message, and it carries it in all different kinds of styles. I think maybe God has blessed that and honored that because our message has been the same now, and the wrapper that it has come in has always been the same.”

Now, as Gaither settles into his seventh decade in Christian music, he is launching a new television program on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) that is based on an old, yet highly popular idea. It’s called “Gaither Gospel Hour” and has just started airing at 8 p.m. on Saturday nights.

“There's something about Saturday night and gospel music,” Gaither explains. “On Sunday morning, it's time for preaching, but on Saturday night in my life it has always been about some good old fashioned singing. And I think in culture, many people who have followed Jesus, on Saturday night you need a little Gospel music. And of course we have lived long enough that we've attracted some wonderful, talented friends to join us.”

Gaither joins us on "The Crossmap Podcast" to talk about the songwriting process that has propelled him to write so many profound staples of Christian music and whether his approach is any different than it was when he started out. Listen as the venerable music legend shares about his new television series, "Gaither Gospel Hour" and what he sees for the future of Gaither Music.

LISTEN NOW: