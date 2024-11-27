Home News Hal Lindsey, ‘Late Great Planet Earth' author, dies at 95

Hal Lindsey, a teacher of biblical prophecy who wrote the bestselling book The Late Great Planet Earth, has died two days after turning 95.

The home page of Lindsey’s news and commentary website, known as “The Hal Lindsey Report,” posted a photo of the author and End Times expert, noting that he died on Monday.

Multiple people posted their condolences on social media, among them the Facebook page for Prophecy Update, a site dedicated to End Times topics and discussion.

“Hal was a long time mentor and encouraging friend,” stated the page. “From a humble tugboat skipper to a giant in the Bible prophecy world, Hal’s books and teachings led countless souls to the Lord.”

“I met a young man at a prophecy conference a couple of weeks ago and he told me that he had come to the Lord after reading Hal’s ‘Combat Faith’ book! Praying for Hal’s family and all those that aided him in his ministry.”

Pastor Tom Hughes, founder of 412 Churches and the Hope For Our Times Ministries, also posted his reminisces on Facebook, noting that Lindsey’s bestselling book had “a significant influence on my passion for Bible prophecy.”

“In 2016, I had the privilege of visiting him in Texas and watching him record The Hal Lindsey Report, which became the inspiration for The Tom Hughes Report,” stated Hughes.

“Please keep his family and friends in your prayers as they grieve this loss. I look forward to the day we will meet again in heaven.”

Born in 1929 in Houston, Texas, Lindsey studied business at the University of Houston and served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War, later serving as a tugboat captain during the 1950s.

According to the Critical Dictionary of Apocalyptic and Millenarian Movements, Lindsey first developed his End Times ideas while a student at Dallas Theological Seminary.

Lindsey later worked for Campus Crusade for Christ and became a preacher in California, reportedly drawing large crowds for a five-day event held at the University of California, Los Angeles in 1968.

In 1970, Lindsey had the most popular of his more than 20 books published, The Late Great Planet Earth, which was originally published by Zondervan and went on to sell over 28 million copies.

“Initially published by Zondervan in 1970, then a small theological press, Late Great was reissued by the non-religious publisher Bantam Books in 1973,” stated CDAMM. “In 1976, the book was made into a film narrated by Orson Wells that appeared in theatres across the United States of America.”

“Framing American anxieties in relation to the counterculture movement of the 1960s and the Cold War (1947-1989), the Vietnam War (1955–1975), and the Six-Day War (1967) as signs of the End Times, the book sought to give answers to the uncertainties of the time.”

Lindsey was a prominent figure in Christian television, initially serving as host of the "International Intelligence Briefing" on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, with the program ending its run by 2006.

That same year, Lindsey launched "The Hal Lindsey Report," a long-running program that focused on current events and Bible prophecy, CBN reported.