Hear King Charles' coronation anthem ‘Make a Joyful Noise’ based on Bible verse

Renowned British composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s coronation anthem, “Make a Joyful Noise,” premiered during Saturday’s Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Decca Records released the new single and album that are available for purchase with the proceeds going to the Royal British Legion and Age UK charities. The single is also now available for the public to download and enjoy.

The live recording of the world premiere performance at the coronation service will be included in The Official Recording of The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, Broadway World reported.

This official album, also released by Decca, features over four hours of music and spoken word from the global event, as well as an official photograph from the day as its cover art, the portal said.

The tradition of the coronation ceremony dates back more than 1,000 years, but it was made available globally to stream and download on the day of the service itself for the first time.

An official version of the coronation anthem, recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force, The Choir of Westminster Abbey and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, among others, can also be found on YouTube. The anthem is available on Apple Music and Spotify as well.

Lloyd Webber revealed to The Telegraph that the melody came quickly once he found the text, Psalm 98, which includes the words “make a joyful noise.”

The composer expressed his happiness to swear an oath of allegiance to the king, describing him as a remarkable man who could have a significant positive impact globally by bringing people back to forgotten values.

The anthem, inspired by verses from Psalm 98, was composed following the king’s request for a “hummable” and joyful piece. The composer and the king reportedly hope that the anthem will endure and become a staple for joyous occasions in churches.

The longstanding relationship between Lloyd Webber and King Charles III has been nurtured by their shared interest in "unfashionable causes," such as promoting organ music among younger generations, The Telegraph noted, adding that their wives’ mutual love for horses has also contributed to the strengthening of their bond.

The initial conversation about the composition of the coronation anthem occurred a few months ago during a dinner with the king. During the selection process for the lyrics, the King initially showed interest in the words of Solomon but eventually settled on Psalm 98, traditionally believed to have been written by Solomon himself.

In March, Lloyd Webber experienced a personal loss when his son, Nick, a fellow composer, died at age 43 due to gastric cancer, the British newspaper said.

Nick was one of two children from Lloyd Webber’s first marriage to Sarah Hugill. Despite looking forward to attending the Coronation, Lloyd Webber admitted it was a somber time for him.

Prior to the coronation day, he shared that being in the Abbey would bring considerable sadness, and he had yet to fully process the loss. However, he said he planned to follow his mother’s advice to persevere and continue using his talents, even though he hasn’t completely absorbed the impact of his son’s passing.