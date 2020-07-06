Herman Cain progressing in COVID-19 recovery; prayers 'making a difference'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Former Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain is still hospitalized with COVID-19 but “making progress” as prayers are “making a difference,” his team stated in an update Sunday.

“Herman wants to thank everyone for praying for him. It’s making a difference,” a post on Cain’s official Twitter account reads. “He’s still in the hospital but he’s making progress and we expect to hear more encouraging news as the week progresses.”

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

Cain’s staff urged supporters to keep the prayers “coming.”

“God is listening,” the tweet explains.

Update: Herman wants to thank everyone for praying for him. It's making a difference. He's still in the hospital but he's making progress and we expect to hear more encouraging news as the week progresses. So thank you, everyone, and keep them coming! God is listening. — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 5, 2020

Cain is a business executive and Tea Party activist who ran for president of the United States in 2000 and 2012. He also ran for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2004. He did not win in the primaries of any of those elections.

Last Thursday, it was announced that the 74-year-old Cain tested positive for coronavirus over a week after attending a rally for President Donald Trump. He is receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.

According to Cain’s Twitter account, it is unclear where he contracted the virus. Cain was notified last Monday that he tested positive for the virus. Within two days, he had to be admitted to the hospital.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” a statement shared on Cain’s Twitter account stated. “With God’s help, we are confident he will make a quick and complete recovery.”

Dan Calabrese, the editor of HermanCain.com, said the team is thankful because Cain’s condition did not require him to use a respirator.

“That was probably the one detail we were praying about the most, and God was gracious,” Calabrese wrote in a blog post published on the website.

While Calabrese remained confident that Cain will recover, he noted how serious the virus is and called for prayers for his recovery.

“Let’s not sugarcoat it: COVID-19 is a horrible thing to experience, and while we are sure Herman will beat it just like he beats everything, he really needs prayer right now,” Calabrese urged. “Herman will be fine. We’re also confident of that. But please lift him up in your prayers, as well as his wife Gloria and their family for strength and encouragement in getting through this.”

Cain recently attended President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where his team tweeted a photo of him with a group of supporters inside the arena. No one in the photo was wearing a mask.

Just hours before the event, six staff members at the site had tested positive for the virus. Two more staffers tested positive after returning to Washington, The Washington Post reported. Additionally, dozens of Secret Service agents on the trip were ordered to self-quarantine at home because two of the staff members who tested positive in Tulsa were Secret Service employees.

Calabrese noted that even though Cain also attended the rally in Tulsa, he could have gotten the virus from other places.