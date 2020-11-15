This week in Christian history: Renaissance era pope born, Christian student mov't founded in Russia, ‘Unam Sanctam’ This week in Christian history: Renaissance era pope born, Christian student mov't founded in Russia, ‘Unam Sanctam’

Christianity is a faith with a long and extensive history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, births, deaths, and everything else in between.

Some of the things drawn from over 2 millennia of history might be very familiar to the reader, while other happenings might be previously unknown.

Here are three things that happened this week, Nov. 15-21, in Church history. They include the birth of a notable Renaissance era pope, a prominent Christian student group founded in Russia, and the issuing of a papal bull saying the Catholic Church is the only way to salvation.