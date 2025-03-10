Home News “It's heartbreaking': HUD Secretary Scott Turner prays at LA Dream Center before assessing wildfire damage

United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner led a prayer at a homeless center as he announced additional actions designed to mitigate the effect of devastating wildfires in California.

Turner, who served as an associate pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, and was confirmed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate in a 55-44 vote last month, visited the Dream Center in Los Angeles, California, last Thursday alongside worship artist Sean Feucht. The Dream Center is a Christian organization “focused on providing support to those affected by homelessness, hunger, and the lack of education through residential and community outreach programs.”

Feucht shared a video from the tour that featured Turner leading a prayer.

“Father, we thank you that the spirit of God rests in this place. Father, we thank you for the leadership,” Turner proclaimed. “We thank you for all of those who call this place home. And Father, I’m praying for your favor; I’m praying for your grace. Lord, we pray for transformation in the lives of everyone who comes through the doors of this godly place. And Father, we pray, Lord God, the enemy is not welcome here.”

Turner also thanked God for the ability to “worship you together,” adding, “We love you. You are a good, good father. We believe you. We trust you; we declare it in Jesus’ name because your Word, it is true. It is the final authority in Jesus’ name.”

Turner’s prayer was followed by Feucht leading attendees in singing, “The Goodness of God.”

According to a statement released by HUD, Turner was in Los Angeles to announce a 90-day extension of a foreclosure moratorium on Federal Housing Administration-insured single-family mortgages in Los Angeles County as the nation’s largest county continues to reel from the devastating wildfires.

Turner made the announcement while touring a disaster zone in Altadena alongside Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District encompasses the Los Angeles suburb.

“It is heartbreaking to witness the devastation caused by the horrific wildfires in Altadena and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles County and the heavy toll of this tragedy on individuals, families and communities,” Turner said.

“Empowering and supporting our neighbors so they can build or rebuild their future, including when disaster strikes, is a core part of HUD’s mission and we will continue providing help during hardship,” Turner vowed.

Barger expressed gratitude for the assistance from HUD, describing the agency’s “extension of the foreclosure moratorium” as “a lifeline for wildfire survivors in Los Angeles County who are facing immense hardship.”

Barger thanked Turner for his “leadership and commitment to ensuring that families impacted by these devastating fires have the time and support they need to recover," adding: “This critical relief will help stabilize our communities as we work together to rebuild and heal.”

Since joining the Trump administration, Turner has been known for leading prayer, including at the first cabinet meeting.

The 90-day extension issued by Turner last week pushes the expiration date for the moratorium ahead from April 8 to July 7.

According to statistics compiled by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Eaton Fire that impacted Altadena burned 14,021 acres and destroyed nearly 10,000 structures, damaged over 1,000 other structures (residential and commercial) and caused 17 civilian fatalities and nine firefighter fatalities.

Another fire that impacted Los Angeles County earlier this year, the Palisades Fire, burned 23,707 acres while destroying nearly 7,000 structures, damaging nearly 700 other buildings and led to the deaths of 12 civilians and three firefighters.