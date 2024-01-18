Home Entertainment Hulk Hogan thanks God after rescuing teen from flipped car

Legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan is giving glory to God after saving a teenager from a flipped car just weeks after his baptism.

In a Facebook post Monday, the wrestler's wife, Sky Daily Hogan, announced that after the couple left dinner on Sunday night in Tampa, Florida, they saw a "car flip in front of us!"

She expressed gratitude for her husband as well as his friend "for springing into action, puncturing the [girl's] airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car."

"By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!" she added.

Hogan, whose birth name is Terry Bollea, addressed the accident on his X account Monday, giving thanks to God following the tense situation.

"The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out, [an] Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags, thank you God, all is well even now, Amen," Hogan wrote.

The "Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen" Hogan referred to likely came from Indian Rocks Baptist Church in nearby Largo, where he and his wife were baptized less than a month ago. The church also runs a school called Indian Rocks Christian School.

Sources told TMZ that the accident was caused by a car that swerved across lanes to catch an exit and clipped the car that flipped over the in process. The driver of the flipped car is reported to be 17 years old.

Hogan, 70, took to X on Dec. 20 to share pictures and videos from the baptism. One video shows Hogan fully submerged in the baptismal font, while the other shows the wrestler by his wife's side as she undergoes the same experience.

One picture shows Hogan embracing the pastor who performed the ceremony, while the second documents Hogan in a prayer circle with the pastor, his wife and two children.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," he wrote. "No worries, no hate, no judgment … only love!"

While Hogan is newly baptized, he has addressed his faith and Christianity publicly several times throughout his career.

In 2020, the wrestler reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the implementation of lockdowns worldwide by declaring, "In three short months, just like he did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship."

"God said: 'You want to worship athletes, I will shut down stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centres. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theatres," he added.

Hogan also quoted 2 Chronicles 7:14 in his 2020 social media post about the pandemic.

"If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

"Maybe we don't need a vaccine, maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus," Hogan suggested.

In an earlier post during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogan reacted to the Bible verse 2 Chronicles 7:13, where God describes a scenario where "I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command the locust to devour the land, or send petulance among my people." Hogan implied that the pandemic constituted such a situation: "This is one of the most powerful gifts to our human race, it's as powerful as it gets on earth, thank you God."

Hogan also embraced his Christian faith in the darker moments of his public life.

After the wrestler sued the media website Gawker for publishing a sex tape featuring himself using a racial slur and engaging in sexual activity with his former best friend's wife, he secured $140 million from a Florida jury in 2016. For his part, Hogan acknowledged that the tape was made at a time in his life when he was suicidal and had not yet come to Christ.

"Thank you God for fighting my battles for me and making my enemies pay ten fold for waging their evil against me, for that 'I AM grateful," he proclaimed in a post on X, known at the time as Twitter.

Hogan brought up his faith in additional social media posts made at the time of the litigation.

"In the storm I release control, God and his Universe will sail me where he wants me to be," Hogan asserted in one message. "God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers," he stated in another.