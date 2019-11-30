'I Still Believe' movie aims to inspire viewers to ‘love beyond fear’ ('Heart of the Story' video)

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp is gearing up for the release of a movie about his life and a new clip released just in time for the holidays shows what the film’s creators and cast think people will take away from the inspiring story of love, loss and faith.

The biopic feature film “I Still Believe” chronicles the story of Camp’s first marriage to Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who died of ovarian cancer in 2001, less than a year after they were wed.

“This is a love that goes beyond fear, that goes beyond any doubt,” says singer Shania Twain who stars in the film and the “Heart of the Story” video clip that was released this week.

“That’s what this movie is about, lead actor KJ Apa adds, "it’s journeying through your biggest fear and coming out on the other side and still loving God.”

Twain plays the role of Camp's mother opposite actor Gary Sinise who portrays Camp's father. Actress Britt Robertson portrays Camp's late wife Melissa. The role of Camp is performed by New Zealander KJ Apa, who's best known for his role in the hit TV series “Riverdale.”

The trailer highlights Camp's journey to finding love, fame and his enduring faith in the midst of an unexpected tragedy. The clip kicks off with Apa as Camp performing at a Harvest Crusade where he stops and asks the audience to pray for healing over the “most special person” in his life, just a week after they discovered she had terminal cancer.

“Just the idea that he’s willing to endure whatever version of life that they get together, just because he wants to have every moment with her, that, to me, is romance,” Robertson says in the “Heart of the Story” clip.

“I hope people, after seeing the love between Jeremy and Melissa, think, ‘I hope that I could one day be in love like that,’” Apa adds.

Named after Camp’s popular song of the same name, the movie is an Erwin Brothers production, the same producers behind the blockbuster hit “I Can Only Imagine.” Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes are hoping to follow the commercial success of their first biopic made about the life of Christian musician Bart Millard, although they never initially intended to do another music film.

The film was produced under the Erwins’ newly-formed studio Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate, and is scheduled for release on Feb. 20, 2020.

Camp remarried 16 years ago to his wife, Adrienne, and the couple have three children together. Camp has lauded his wife for being his biggest supporter throughout the years and for supporting him in telling Melissa’s story.