IDF disputes latest Hamas claims that ‘dozens’ were killed by Israeli fire while waiting for aid in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that reports claiming up to over 70 Gazans were killed by Israeli fire in Gaza didn’t align with information available to the military, while acknowledging that some warning shots were fired.

In the latest of a string of near-daily reports of mass casualties allegedly caused by IDF soldiers opening fire at Gazans near aid distribution sites, Hamas-affiliated sources claimed that up to 73 people were killed on Sunday.

According to the IDF, soldiers identified “a gathering of thousands of Gazans” in the northern Gaza Strip, and some troops “fired warning shots in order to remove an immediate threat posed to them.”

The Hamas-run Gazan Health Ministry alleged that 73 people were killed as they waited for humanitarian aid trucks near several distribution centers, most of them in Gaza City.

“The IDF is aware of the claim regarding casualties in the area, and the details of the incident are still being examined. An initial review suggests that the number of casualties reported does not align with the information held by the IDF. The IDF urges caution regarding information published by unreliable sources,” the military stated.

The IDF also reiterated that it is working “to enable and facilitate” the entry of humanitarian aid, noting it “certainly does not intentionally target humanitarian aid trucks.”

“The IDF is operating in a complex environment against the Hamas terrorist organization, which seeks to create friction, endangering both the civilians of Gaza and IDF troops, and disrupts the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

Many of the recent claims of mass casualties were linked to the work of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an independent aid group supported by the U.S. that is currently the primary source of food aid for residents of the enclave.

The GHF stated on X, “We’re deeply saddened by reports that more than 30 people were killed while trying to access food from a UN convoy at the Zikim crossing in Northern Gaza as humanitarian efforts face escalating violence.”

“Like most violent incidents, this incident is not linked to GHF, despite what was falsely implied by Al Jazeera. These tragedies deserve visibility. The entire aid system is under immense strain. We hope reporters will cover these incidents with the same scrutiny GHF receives because understanding the full picture is essential to protecting civilians and improving aid delivery.”

In the past, GHF claimed that similar incidents had been instigated by people connected to Hamas.

Another Gazan report from Saturday claimed 32 people were killed in the early morning hours on their way to an aid distribution site.

The IDF responded by stating that “shots were fired approximately one kilometer away from the aid distribution site, at nighttime, when it’s not active.”

Israeli troops “identified suspects who approached them during operational activity in the Rafah area, posing a threat to the troops. IDF troops operated in order to prevent the suspects from approaching them, called for them to distance themselves, and after they did not comply, the troops fired warning shots. The IDF is aware of reports regarding casualties. The incident is under review.”

According to a report by the United Nations, which is mostly based on claims by Hamas-affiliated sources, around 875 deaths were recorded in the past month and a half near aid distribution sites in Gaza.

“We are seeing reports from media outlets alleging deaths near our sites today, according to Hamas (except they still call it the Gaza Health Ministry). These reports are false. Had the reporters bothered to reach out we would have told them this. Outlets like the AP and Sky News continue to serve as mouthpieces for Hamas day after day,” the GHF responded to the claims.

“The reported IDF activity resulting in fatalities occurred hours before our sites opened and our understanding is most of the casualties occurred several kilometers away from the nearest GHF site. We have repeatedly warned aid-seekers not to travel to our sites overnight and early morning hours.”

The GHF further stated, “The reality is this: we are the only organization feeding Gazans right now. Where is the UN? They have tens of thousands of pallets of aid sitting inside Gaza but out of reach of hungry civilians. Enough is enough. The UN needs to get off the sidelines and either find a way to deliver aid or let us help them do it. With their support together we can stop the mass movement of people in search of food. The alternative is more chaos and desperation.”

This article was originally published by All Israel News.