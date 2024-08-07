Home News Indiana pastor, Christian school teacher arrested for felony child porn charges

A former Indiana pastor and teacher at Liberty Christian School in Anderson was arrested and faces felony charges after police discovered child pornography on his phone.

Fifty-six-year-old Claud "Tab" Greenlee II was arrested last Wednesday and charged with two level-4 felony counts of child exploitation and three counts of possession of child pornography, court records show. He was released the next day on a $25,000 bond.

According to court filings, police received a cyber tip on July 10 about possible child porn being shared on the app Kik, Fox 59 reports.

Investigators reportedly discovered the Kik profile and the images that featured child porn and traced the Kik account back to Greenlee.

Greenlee, who served as a pastor at Tri-County Christian Church in Middletown, also worked as a teacher and varsity baseball coach at Liberty Christian School. The school has since removed Greenlee from its website.

"We are aware of the situation with Mr. Greenlee and saddened by the course of events. We are fully cooperating with authorities and their investigation. Mr. Greenlee was immediately put on leave when the situation was first brought to our attention. He is no longer employed at Liberty Christian School," Liberty Christian School reportedly said in a statement shared with Fox 59.

Tri-County Chrisitan Church confirmed on its website that Greenlee is no longer its pastor and that worship has been postponed until further notice. An archived staff page previously posted on the church's website says he is married to his wife, Heather. Together, they have three children and one grandchild.

"That is my journey, that is our journey — to become more and more like Jesus every day!" Greenlee wrote in his online bio.

Investigators say they found several conversations on Kik where Greenlee requested child porn from other users, and he confessed to purchasing child porn for $50.

On July 25, police reportedly served Greenlee his warrant at school. They also searched his Anderson home.

Greenlee told investigators that he looked up "child erotica" and visited websites to view teenage and prepubescent porn, Fox 59 notes.

Authorities found several pornographic images when they searched his phone, involving children as young as 1 to 3, and others that featured bestiality.