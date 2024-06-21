Home News Inside the Robert Morris scandal: Stunning allegations, Gateway Church's response and what's next

The Robert Morris scandal has rocked the Christian Church, with new details and claims sparking questions, concerns and lament.

The Christian Post's senior reporter Leonardo Blair, who has been at the forefront of covering the story, joins host Billy Hallowell on this week's episode of "The Inside Story" podcast to discuss allegations Morris molested a 12-year-old girl in the 1980s. Blair writes:

"[Cindy] Clemishire, a 54-year-old grandmother, reported last Friday that the megachurch founder began sexually abusing her on Dec. 25, 1982, when she was just 12 years old. She says the abuse continued for four-and-a-half years before he was found out. But he was later allowed to return to ministry.

When questioned about the allegations by The Christian Post, Morris only confessed to being involved in "inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady" more than 35 years ago and said he repented and was restored to ministry." [...] Clemishire insisted to CP, however, that she was no young lady when Morris abused her."

Blair reveals the accuser's statements, Gateway's response and where the situation could be headed next:

You can read Blair's most recent article of the Morris scandal by clicking here.

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

