Iran launches unprecedented missile attack, IDF intercepts majority of 180 ballistic missiles 3 Israelis lightly wounded, IDF: 'Only few impacts' in central and southern Israel

The Iranian regime fired around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening in a missile assault of unprecedented scope, claiming to retaliate for the Israeli killings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and IRGC officer Abbas Nilforoushan.

Around 7:30 p.m. local time, the IDF announced that a missile attack on Israel had begun. The IDF Home Front Command activated rocket alert sirens across almost the whole of the country and sent phone alerts to millions of Israelis instructing them to enter safe rooms.

According to Army Radio, some 1,864 sirens blared across the country.

Shortly after, around 180 ballistic surface-to-surface missiles arrived in Israel’s airspace, most of which were shot down by the IDF’s air defenses.

The Magen David Adom rescue service reported that the only casualties were three lightly wounded Israelis. Palestinian sources claimed that a worker from Gaza was killed in the area of Jericho by falling shrapnel from a missile interception.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari gave the all-clear around 8:30 p.m., adding that ‘only a few’ impacts were identified in central and southern Israel.

"At this point we are still assessing the situation. They carried out quite a few interceptions and there are a few hits. We do not detect any additional threats to the airspace, so we have given instructions to leave the protected areas," Hagari said.

Shortly after, Israeli media reported that the country’s airspace was reopened, after flights had been diverted to Cyprus the previous hour.

An Israeli source told media outlets that "there will be a strong reaction, what Iran has received so far is only one percent [of what it will receive]."

Iran's embassy to the U.N. claimed the assault was a "legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime."

"Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime."

Originally published at All Israel News