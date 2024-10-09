Home News Christian man tortured, sentenced to 10 years in prison over house church affiliation is released

A Christian in Iran who was tortured and sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement with a house church has been released after serving nearly five years.

Christian convert Mehdi Akbari, also known as Yasser, was released from Evin Prison on Sept. 29 after the Tehran appeal court reduced his sentence to four years and five months, according to Church in Chains. He had been imprisoned since his arrest in January 2019.

Mehdi was arrested during coordinated raids by intelligence agents on his home and those of fellow Christian converts in Tehran. The others arrested were Fatemeh Sharifi, Simin Soheilinia and Mehdi Rokhparvar.

Following their arrest, the four were taken to Evin Prison, where they were placed in solitary confinement and interrogated for 30 days. They were released on bail on March 18, 2019, each required to post 800 million tomans, or $16,000.

On June 16, 2020, the Christians were tried at Branch 28 of the Revolutionary Court in Tehran on charges of “acting against national security” by “forming an illegal evangelical Christian group.” They were also accused of associating with missionary groups in countries including Russia, Georgia, Turkey and Armenia.

Judge Mohammad Moghiseh, known for his harsh treatment of prisoners of conscience, presided over the trial. He increased their bail to 7 billion tomans, or $140,000, and reportedly told them, “Your actions are worthy of death! Who set this low bail amount for you, so you could be free to roam about on the streets?”

In October 2020, Mehdi, along with Fatemeh and Simin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison each, while their co-defendant, Mehdi Rokhparvar, received a five-year sentence. The two women were later freed on bail, but the men were transferred to Evin Prison and informed of their sentences on Oct. 17, 2020.

During his imprisonment, Mehdi expressed confusion over his conviction. He wrote, “I don’t know what to say if someone asked me how I acted against national security. I only know that I am, and will remain, a Christian, and that I will preach about the light of God and kingdom of heaven to everyone,” as quoted by Church in Chains.

During his incarceration, Mehdi endured harsh conditions, including torture and long periods in solitary confinement, The Mirror reported. He communicated his experiences through messages smuggled from prison, describing the physical and psychological hardships he faced.

In December 2021, Mehdi, a single parent, was informed of the death of his 18-year-old son, Amir Ali, who had cerebral palsy, according to Barnabas Aid. Amir Ali had been living in a care facility since his father’s imprisonment.

Mehdi appealed his sentence multiple times. His fifth application for a retrial, submitted in April this year, was accepted by Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, leading to a review of his sentence and eventual release.

Due to bureaucratic delays and heavy bail demands, Mehdi was unable to secure temporary leave from prison in time to attend his son’s funeral. He was granted a 10-day leave on Jan. 1, 2022, but the funeral had already occurred.

Mehdi had been allowed a brief visit with his son two months before his death. In communications, he described the visit as “20 golden minutes” and stated, “When Amir-Ali saw me in handcuffs and prison clothes, he was reassured that I had not abandoned him. ... I consider the best moment of my life to be the last time I hugged my Amir-Ali.”

His co-defendant, Mehdi Rokhparvar, was pardoned and released in February 2023 as part of a mass amnesty marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He greeted Mehdi upon his release.

Mehdi’s release came shortly after that of Pastor Anooshavan Avedian, another Iranian Christian who was acquitted by the same court of appeal on Sept. 24.

Iran’s Christian community continues to face persecution, with charges often framed as threats to national security.

The Muslim population in Iran is roughly 98.5%, with the majority being Shi’a Muslims.