Home News Israel hits regime targets in Damascus; Hundreds of Israeli Druze cross into Syria to join the fighting

Israel sharply escalated its strikes on Syrian regime targets on Wednesday, hitting buildings belonging to the defense ministry, the presidential palace and over 160 other targets since Tuesday night.

The Israeli intervention is meant to deter regime-affiliated Islamist groups from continuing their attacks on the Druze community in the southern province of Suwayda, where over 240 people have been reported killed in heavy fighting.

Local news site Sweida24 reported that the city, along with nearby villages, came under artillery and mortar fire carried out by government forces on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Druze community stepped up its protests, demanding the Israeli government save their brethren in Syria. Following a call by their spiritual leader, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, hundreds of Druze broke through IDF barriers and crossed the border into Syria to join the fighting.

IDF sources admitted that despite recent reinforcements, the troops were not prepared for the overwhelming numbers of Druze. It is estimated that around 1,000 Israelis crossed the border.

Israeli media reported that Afif Abed, a member of the Likud Party, and Hamed Amar, a Knesset member for Yisrael Beitenu, both Druze, crossed into Syria in an attempt to convince the Druze to return to Israel.

At the same time, the troops were also busy repelling attempts to cross into Israeli territory and employed tear gas in the process.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to the Israeli Druze community for calm.

"The IDF is operating, the Air Force is operating, other forces are operating. We are acting to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the gangs of the regime."

"And now I have a single request of you: you are Israeli citizens. Do not cross the border. You are risking your lives; you could be murdered, you could be taken hostage, and you are impeding the efforts of the IDF. Therefore I ask of you: return to your homes and let the IDF take action."

While the border was in chaos, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) continued striking Syrian regime troops with drones and fighter jets.

"The warnings in Damascus have ended — now painful blows will come," Defense Minister Israel Katz asserted.

"The IDF will continue to operate forcefully in Suwayda to destroy the forces that attacked the Druze until their complete withdrawal. Our Druze brothers in Israel, you can rely on the Israel Defense Forces to protect your brothers in Syria."

The military confirmed striking "tanks, rocket launchers, weapons, and pickup trucks loaded with heavy machine guns on their way to the Suwayda area in southern Syria. Additionally, routes were struck in order block access to the area."

In addition, the IDF said it hit "the Syrian regime's military headquarters," from where "Syrian regime commanders direct combat operations and deploy regime forces to the Suwayda area. Additionally, a military target in the area of the Syrian regime’s presidential palace in Damascus was struck."

Katz then shared a video from Syrian national TV in which the strike on the military headquarters was seen during a live broadcast.

Despite reports of an apparent ceasefire between the Syrian government forces and Druze leaders in Suwayda, the IDF announced additional strikes in the late afternoon, citing the continued movement of several armored and armed vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns and combat equipment heading towards the Druze city.

“The IDF continues to monitor developments and activities against the Druze civilians in southern Syria and, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon, strikes in the area and is prepared for various scenarios,” the military said.

The U.S. administration is reportedly very concerned about the fighting between Israel and the Syrian regime forces, as it was attempting to mediate a security deal between the government of Ahmad al-Sharaa and Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Washington that the U.S. is “very concerned” about the fighting. “We want the fighting to stop,” Rubio told the reporters.

Later, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Rubio said the fighting between Israel and Syrian forces was due to a “misunderstanding.”

“We’re on our way towards a real de-escalation, and then hopefully getting back on track to helping Syria build a country and arriving at a situation there in the Middle East [which] is far more stable,” Secretary Rubio stated.

However, a senior Israeli official cautioned against expecting an agreement with the Syrian government, saying the regime is “making serious mistakes.”

“Syria is making serious mistakes. The legitimacy their regime recently received may be distorting their sense of reality,” the official stated. “They would do well to wake up. This country has been torn apart from within for years, with external help, through endless war and bloodshed. What’s happening now is not helping them get to a better place.”

Toward the evening, President al-Sharaa said his goverment was "following the regrettable violations that have affected certain areas in the Suwayda district," in his first comments on the fighting.

"Actions that fall within the framework of criminal behavior are unacceptable under no circumstances and are not consistent with the principles of the state. We confirm our full commitment to investigate all the events in Suwayda and to prosecute all those proven to be involved," he added.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.