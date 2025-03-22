Home News Israel’s DM Katz threatens annexation of Gaza territory unless Hamas releases hostages

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel would begin annexing territory in the Gaza Strip and evacuating its population if Hamas does not release the remaining Israeli hostages in captivity.

“I have instructed the IDF to seize additional areas in Gaza, while evacuating the population, and to expand the security zones around Gaza in order to protect Israeli communities and IDF soldiers through permanent Israeli control of the territory,” Katz said.

“The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the hostages, the more territory it will lose to Israel,” he added in a statement on Friday.

Katz thereby confirmed a report by Channel 12 last week, according to which Israel for the first time threatened to annex areas as a means of pressuring Hamas.

The statement was sharply criticized by Merav Michaeli, chairwoman of the Knesset subcommittee on IDF readiness and member of the far-left "The Democrats" party.

Michaeli said that Katz’s threat would “escalate the existing conflict,” endanger the hostages, and “continue to strengthen Hamas.”

Katz also vowed that the new operation in Gaza, which Israel has dubbed “Strength and Sword,” would continue with increasing intensity. At the same time, he noted that Israel remains willing to adhere to the latest proposal by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, “without endangering Israeli security interests.”

The defense minister further threatened to use “all military and civilian means of pressure — including evacuating the Gaza population to the south and implementing U.S. President [Donald] Trump's voluntary transfer plan for Gaza residents.”

The IDF’s top brass, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, as well as recently dismissed Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, convened for a security assessment at the IDF Southern Command on Friday, following the recent expanded military operations.

On Thursday, the IDF announced that troops “began conducting ground activity in the area of ‘Shabura’ in Rafah,” after other units began operating in the Netzarim Corridor and northern Gaza.

“As part of the activity, the troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure. Simultaneously, IDF troops are continuing ground activity in northern and central Gaza,” the army stated.

Israeli troops also detonated the building of the former “Turkish hospital” in northern Gaza, which was being used by Hamas as a command and control center.

In other operations, the military said its forces continued to eliminate several high-ranking Hamas operatives.

The IDF said it killed the terrorists Rashid Jahjuh, head of the General Security Forces of Hamas, and Ayman Atsalih, head of the Khan Yunis sector within General Security Forces.

“Hamas’ General Security Forces, which was led by Rashid Jahjuh, is a covert central unit within Hamas. Among other responsibilities, the unit is responsible for exposing ‘collaborators,’ safeguarding Hamas senior members and assets within Gaza and abroad, and suppressing opposition to Hamas' rule,” the IDF reported.

“Additionally, it operates to produce intelligence assessments that enable senior Hamas officials to plan and execute terror attacks against the State of Israel. Jahjuh also oversaw Hamas’ propaganda efforts aimed at shaping public opinion in Gaza.”

In an additional strike, the IDF said it eliminated Ismail Abd al-Aal, “a central terrorist in the Islamic Jihad's Weapons Smuggling Unit.”

This article was originally published by All Israel News.