Jameela Jamil cancels podcast with Candace Owens over 'anti-trans' 'only women can give birth' tweet

Christian conservative commentator Candace Owens says her invitation to appear on Jameela Jamil's podcast has been revoked because she commented on Twitter that “only women can give birth.”

Owens, 30, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Jamil, a British actress and former BBC Radio 1 host, rescinded an invitation to appear on her podcast.

“SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast bc I tweeted ‘only women can give birth,’” Owens said. “Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel ‘unsafe.’”

Owens added that her “refusal to untether” herself “from biological realities” has “cost” her once again.

In her tweet, Owens shared a screenshot of a message sent to her representative by Jamil explaining that Owens was being disinvited from appearing on the podcast because “we have trans people working with us” who would be offended by people who say only biological women can have babies.

“You are both free to say whatever you like about this publicly,” Jamil’s message read. “I’m sure you will have an entertaining spin. But nothing is worth my friends and coworkers feeling unsafe.”

Jamil and Owens had a Twitter exchange the day before on Dec. 29.

It began when Owens commented on a Daily Mirror article with a headline reading “Transgender man gives birth to nonbinary partner's baby with female sperm donor.”

“Woman gives birth to partner’s baby with male sperm donor,” Owens tweeted in response to the Daily Mirror article. “There. I fixed it for you.”

Owens’ tweet drew a response from Jamil on Twitter.

“OR... Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby,” Jamil wrote in response to Owens’ tweet. “Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well. There I fixed it for you.”

Minutes later, Owens fired back a tweet in response to Jamil.

“LOL ‘only women can get pregnant and only men can impregnate them’ is now considered a form of bullying,” Owens wrote. “@jameelajamil — keep us posted when 2+2=4 becomes a form of bullying as well.”

Jamil is the founder of the I Weigh campaign that preaches body positivity and “radical inclusivity.” On her personal Twitter page, Jamil says her gender pronouns are “she/her.”

Owens’ tweet about being disinvited from the podcast drew the attention of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

“Radical political correctness makes me feel very safe,” Gaetz sarcastically wrote in a tweet.

The Christian Post reached out to Jamil for comment regarding Ownes' interview being canceled. A response is pending.

Owens is known for being a former Democrat turned Republican who's a supporter of President Trump and hosts her own podcast, “The Candace Owens Show,” where she interviews guests and talks about politics and current events. Owens is also employed by PragerU, which publishes “video content that advances Judeo-Christian values.” In 2019, Owens testified before two congressional committees to give her testimony about race and hate crimes and co-hosted the Black Leadership Summit.

Owens formerly worked with the conservative activist group Turning Point USA.

In November 2018, Owens spoke at Liberty University in Virginia and accused liberals of "making fun of Jesus Christ" and trying to replace God with government in people’s lives.