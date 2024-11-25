Home News Jameis Winston praises God as Browns upset Steelers: 'Victory comes from the Lord'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston was chock-full of Scripture Thursday night before and after his team's 24-19 victory against rival Pittsburgh Steelers on national television, the team's most significant win in a disappointing season.

In a pregame interview, Winston was asked what it will take for the Browns (3-8) to defeat the division-leading Steelers (8-3).

"The horse is prepared for battle, but victory comes from the Lord," Winston, 30, who has started at quarterback for the Browns in the last four games, said.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"I'm depending on the Lord," he added after paraphrasing Proverbs 21:31.

When asked to address the possibility of playing in winter weather and the impact it may have on his performance in the game, Winston replied, "I am so happy and grateful that the Lord has blessed me to play in some snow, to be in true football weather in Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field today to give Him the glory."

After the Browns secured the upset win, Winston identified Proverbs 3:5 as one of his favorite Bible verses. He answered a question about how he maintains his confidence on the field.

"Trust in the Lord with your whole heart and lean not to your own understanding," he said.

"I got faith, man. I got faith that I can make something happen at any single time," he proclaimed.

Throughout his professional football career, which spans over a decade, Winston has not hesitated to speak about his Christian faith.

In 2016, he and his wife were baptized at a spiritual retreat for professional athletes. In 2013, after winning the Heisman Trophy as a collegiate football player, Winston immediately thanked God.

Winston's X profile indicates that the athlete views God as the most important part of his life. The biography accompanying his account states: "1. God 2. School (Learning Everyday) 3. Dream Forever."

Winston's biography also includes the hashtag #Phil413, which refers to the Bible verse Philippians 4:13, which states, "I can do all things through him who strengthens me." Winston's Instagram profile contains a similar biography, which reads "God 1st."

A video posted to YouTube earlier this year shows Winston preaching at church.

"How many times has He lifted you off your feet when you didn't ask him to?" he asked. "That's how you know that you deserve it. That's how you know that you are worthy. That's how you know that Jesus died on the cross for our sins and gave us the victory."

"We are called not to be lukewarm, let's be hot, let's be on fire for Jesus!" he added.

Winston was the first overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although he won the Heisman Trophy and a NCAA National Championship playing with Florida State University, Winston's college days were marked by off-the-field issues, such as rape allegations and stealing crab legs from a grocery store.