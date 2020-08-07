Jerry Falwell Jr. agrees to take an 'indefinite leave of absence' from Liberty U after unzipped pants photo

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Jerry Falwell Jr. agreed Friday to take an “indefinite leave of absence” from his roles as president and chancellor of Liberty University at the request of the board of trustees.

“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement released Friday.

The board's request came after Falwell expressed regret over posting a photo of himself at a costume party on a yacht during his family's vacation that showed him wearing unzipped jeans with his underwear exposed, belly pushed out, and an arm around the waist of his wife's assistant whose shorts were also unzipped.

In an interview with the WLNI program "MorningLine" Wednesday, Falwell explained the context of the photo that he posted on Instagram last weekend and subsequently deleted, saying that his wife’s assistant is pregnant and was unable to zip up her shorts.

“She’s pregnant, so she couldn’t get her pants zipped,” he told the radio program. “I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time, so I couldn’t get mine zipped up, either. And so, I just put my belly out like hers.”

Falwell went on to say, “I should never have put it up” and “embarrassed her,” adding that he has “apologized to everybody.”

“I promised my kids I’m going to try to be better,” he added, noting that he and his wife were on vacation and it was a costume party. “I’m going to be a good boy from here on out … it was just good fun, that’s it.”

The image garnered extensive attention after Robert Downen, a religion reporter with The Houston Chronicle, posted it to Twitter on Sunday with the caption “wut is happening.”

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

wut is happening pic.twitter.com/8iEOr9EeRQ — Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) August 3, 2020

"Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only,” Falwell wrote in the caption of the now-deleted photo along with other images of the costume party inspired by the long-running comedy series “Trailer Park Boys” known for having the highest number of f-words in any film, setting a record-breaking 935 mentions in an hour-and-a-half comedy feature.

Some charged Falwell with hypocrisy, citing among other things Liberty University’s code of conduct that prohibits students from consuming media that contains “lewd lyrics, anti-Christian message, sexual content, nudity, pornography” either on or off campus.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh at The Daily Wire noted on his podcast Wednesday that the problem with Falwell's actions is that Liberty students could be expelled and have in the past been penalized for participating in similar activities. "It's extremely poor leadership ... to publicize yourself doing the very thing you punish other people for doing," Walsh said.