Duggar sister Jessa Seewald welcomes fourth child in first hospital birth

Jessa Duggar Seewald of "19 Kids and Counting" fame welcomed her fourth child this week — and after three natural home births, the young mom opted to give birth in a hospital for the first time.

The 28-year-old and her husband, Ben Seewald, shared the news of their new daughter, Fern Elliana, on social media.

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" they shared on Instagram.

The former "Counting On" star also shares sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2, with her husband.

In a YouTube video update, the reality star revealed she decided to give birth in a hospital after a scary experience during her previous labor and delivery.

“Ben and I talked this over a lot, and we decided we are going to do a hospital birth this time,” she said. “That’ll be different … I’ve had three great home births, good experiences. No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times, with my first and my third.”

The outspoken Christian revealed that the pain was so intense this time that she was given two epidurals. She asked for the medicine after 12 hours of labor.

Seewald decided not to have production cameras in the room for the first time as she delivered her baby. After TLC canceled the Duggar family's reality show due to the scandal surrounding Josh Duggar, matriarch Michelle Duggar was instead asked to film the special moment.

In a series of videos posted on the Seewald family YouTube channel, Seewald shared her experience leading up to delivery, the day of Fern's birth and those that followed. She revealed a doula accompanied her to the hospital, helping her through the birthing process.

The couple listened to “praise music” while Seewald labored, and Michelle Duggar provided her daughter with encouragement. With one final push, the baby was born. The grateful grandmother repeatedly declared, “Thank you, Jesus.”

Seewald sobbed as she held her bundle of joy. Though her husband refused to cut the umbilical cord, he was eager to hold the baby. In the YouTube video, he is heard saying, “Good job, love. Praise the Lord!”

The couple's other children, who were unable to be at the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions, met their baby sister over a FaceTime call.

The Seewalds first announced that they were expecting in February. Ben Seewald became an ordained pastor in January of 2021, and the couple has been intentional about sharing using their platforms to share their faith.