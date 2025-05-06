Home News Jesse Duplantis' claim that Christians have same DNA as God is 'heresy,' 'satanic,' pastor says Televangelist says Christians can create their own worlds

A pastor who regularly calls out false teachers on his popular YouTube channel says televangelist Jesse Duplantis’ teachings that Christians can create their own worlds and possess the same DNA as God is “flat out heresy” and “satanic.”

Chris Rosebrough, the pastor of Kongsvinger Lutheran Church in Oslo, Minnesota, and host of the Christian apologetics podcast "Fighting for the Faith," dissected Duplantis’ Jan. 5 sermon titled “Create Your World and Walk In It,” arguing that it lacks biblical grounding and promotes a dangerous, Gnostic-inspired theology rooted in the New Thought movement rather than Christianity.

Rosebrough began by highlighting Duplantis’ assertion that his prosperity and health stem from creating his own world, a claim he says originated in a conversation with his daughter, Jodie, when she was 10 or 11. Duplantis recounted, “She said, ‘How come everything you touch prospers?’ […] I say, ‘Well, that’s very easy, Jodie, I create my world and I walk in it.’”

According to Rosebrough, nowhere does the Bible teach divine authority for people to “create their own worlds.” “In order for this to be a biblical teaching, there has to be clear biblical texts that say Christians have divine authority to create their own worlds and walk in them,” he said. “No biblical text says this.”

Duplantis further claimed that creating one’s own world prevents Satan from interfering. “When you create your own world, Satan can’t walk in your world.” Rosebrough debunked this claim by pointing to Genesis 1. “God created the Heavens and the Earth, and in the book of Genesis, Satan walked in the creation that God made. How do you explain that?”

Rosebrough also challenged Duplantis’ interpretation of Philippians 4:10-13, where Duplantis suggested the Apostle Paul was “creating his world” by being content in all circumstances.

Reading the passage, Rosebrough emphasized, “I rejoiced in the Lord greatly … not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content.” He asserted, “Do you see anything in here, verses 10 through 13, about creating your own world? I sure don’t. I see the Apostle Paul talking about being content.”

But perhaps the most contentious claim came when Duplantis asserted, “I have the same DNA as God Almighty, and so do you. You were created by God; you have His DNA.”

Calling such claims “blasphemy,” Rosebrough pointed to Isaiah 43:10, where God declares, “Before me no God was formed, nor shall there be any after me.” He added, “You’re not a deity, you’re a human being. […] God created vegetables, does that mean they’re divine and have the ability to create their own worlds?”

Rosebrough warned that Duplantis’ teachings echo Satan’s deception in Isaiah 14, where the devil aspired to “make myself like the Most High.” He urged viewers to “mark and avoid” Duplantis, calling his ministry “demonic to the core” and encouraging prayer over decreeing or declaring one’s own world. “Prayer is petitioning God, not ‘my will be done’ but ‘your will be done,’” Rosebrough said, referencing the Lord’s Prayer.

He concluded the episode by saying, “Jesse Duplantis is a heretic who teaches that you are divine and you’re not. You are a creature, a sinful fallen one. Repent and put away this nonsense that you’re a deity that can create with your words.

“That’s just false,” he added.

Duplantis, who has an estimated net worth of around $20 million, has called poverty a "curse" and says his wealth — which includes a private jet and a 40,000-square-foot mansion in Louisiana — comes from being "blessed" by God.

"Let me give you a prime example of why I don't care what people think about me, about what I have. Now look at me. Look at me. I am a very blessed man," Duplantis said in an online "Boardroom Chat" session with his wife, Cathy, in April 2024.

"Me and Cathy are very blessed. I'm spiritually, physically, and financially [blessed]. I've had more people criticize me over that jet. They still can't get over it. Criticize me over my house. They didn't pay for it. I paid for it. Do you understand what I say?" he asked.

In 2018, Duplantis faced widespread criticism for trying to raise money from his followers to purchase a $54 million jet.