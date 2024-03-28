Home News 'A man of devout faith': 8 faith leaders, politicians react to death of Joe Lieberman

Faith leaders and politicians on both sides of the aisle are mourning the loss of former Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn., the first Jewish man to become a major party’s nominee for vice president, who died at age 82 on Wednesday.

Lieberman, who represented Connecticut in the United States Senate from 1989-2013, served as Democrat Al Gore’s running mate in the contentious 2000 U.S. presidential election. Lieberman’s inclusion on the 2000 Democrat ticket made him the first Jewish vice presidential nominee for the Democrats and for major U.S. political parties as a whole. After the Gore-Lieberman ticket lost to the Republican Bush-Cheney ticket, Lieberman mounted an unsuccessful bid for the Democrat nomination for president four years later.

Lieberman ended up leaving his party after losing the Democrat primary to challenger Ned Lamont in 2006. He won reelection to a fourth term in the U.S. Senate under the Connecticut for Lieberman banner and served his final term in the chamber as an independent who caucused with Democrats.

Lieberman endorsed Republican John McCain for president in 2008 and served as a founding chairman of the No Labels movement, which is pursuing a “Unity Ticket” to run for president in 2024 if Democrats and Republicans “select unreasonably divisive presidential nominees” and focuses on pushing “a compelling Unity policy agenda that we know the majority of Americans can rally around.”

Here are eight reactions to Lieberman’s death.