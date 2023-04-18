'Trailblazer of Gospel ministry': Christian leaders react to Charles Stanley's death

Charles Stanley, former Southern Baptist Convention president, author, Bible teacher and prominent Evangelical broadcaster, died Tuesday morning at his home. He was 90 years old.

Stanley, the former senior pastor at First Baptist Church Atlanta who founded In Touch Ministries and was a notable figure on Sunday morning television for decades, influenced the lives and ministries of many others.

This includes his son Andy Stanley, who became a successful preacher and author in his own right, currently serving as lead pastor of North Point Community Church based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The following pages highlight five reactions from Christian leaders in response to the death of Charles Stanley.

