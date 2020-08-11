'Joel Osteen Inspiration Cube' electronic device hits the market

The “Joel Osteen Inspiration Cube,” an electronic device that plays daily affirmation, inspirations, and brief sermon clips from the senior pastor of the 40,000-member Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, has hit the market.

According to the “Joel Osteen Inspiration Cube” website, the cube is $39.99 and includes 365 daily inspirations, 52 sermons, and 31 affirmations that play with the push of a button.

“Start each day with just a touch,” the website reads.

In the promo video for the product, a narrator encourages prospective buyers to “refuse the negative thoughts that keep you from reaching your goals and take back control.”

“Challenge yourself today to be the best of you tomorrow,” the narrator says.

The promo also provides samplings of Osteen’s daily inspirations and affirmations: “The forces that are for you are greater than the forces that are against you,” Osteen says in the promo video. “You can't think negative thoughts and live a positive life. If you get your mind going in the right direction, your life will go in the right direction.”

Other affirmations include, “You have struggled long enough. Unexpected blessings are coming your way,” and “Some dreams are waking up. Hope is waking up, abundance is waking up.”

The website for the product also includes testimonials from satisfied customers.

“It makes you really energized. God is in control of your life. And boy have I seen blessings. He put the hope in my heart,” said Dianne Morris.

“It was almost like a friend was speaking to me. I’m at peace. My victory is already accounted for,” said Irving Chavez.

A spokesperson with Joel Osteen Ministries told The Christian Post they are “working with” the company behind the product, adding the cube is “legitimate.”

Osteen, the author of the bestselling book Your Best Life Now, often touts the power of positive thinking in his sermons and writings.

He told CP in a 2013 interview that he has “always been very happy,” “easy-going” and “encouraging" — and his ministry is a reflection of these characteristics.

“It's just my personality,” he said, adding: “I try to look on all the great things God's done, and not focus on the negative. It's a perspective."

"The older I get, the better I understand that every day is a gift," he said. ... "There's no guarantee of tomorrow. And part of my whole philosophy is: this day is too important to live it angry, upset, discouraged or stressed out if plans don't work out. This is life, and I'm going to move on. I think part of it, too, is believing that God's in control. That if a door closes or if something happens, God can use it for good. And if we're walking in His way, then it's His plan, and let's just relax and go with it.”

Some have accused Osteen of promoting prosperity theology, which espouses the idea that believers have a right to the blessings of health and wealth, and criticized him of failing to address the reality of sin. Pastor John MacArthur once condemned Osteen for reducing Jesus Christ to a “footnote that satisfies his critics and deceives his followers.”

Osteen previously told CP he doesn’t think it’s “fair” that he's often grouped into the prosperity gospel, explaining that he believes prosperity is “being healthy, it's having great children, it's having peace of mind.”

He added: “Money is part of it; and yes, I believe God wants us to excel ... I believe God wants us to excel and be blessed so we can be a bigger blessing to others. I feel very rewarded. I wrote a book and sold millions of copies; and Victoria and I were able to help more people than we ever dreamed of. But when I hear the term prosperity gospel, I think people are sometimes saying, ‘Well, he's just asking for money.’”