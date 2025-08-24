Home News John Amanchukwu blasts 'debauchery' of BET, says 'revival may be coming' to black community

John Amanchukwu said during a recent interview with The Christian Post that revival may be burgeoning in the black community, and that he believes interest is waning in what he described as the debauchery afflicting much of black pop culture in recent decades.

Amanchukwu, an author and preacher from North Carolina who wrote the 2022 book Eraced: Uncovering the Lies of Critical Race Theory and Abortion, also suggested the Left has done much to alienate many black men especially, a trend he claimed manifested during the 2024 presidential election.

Amanchukwu, who was formerly a football player for North Carolina University, recently spoke out on his podcast in favor of Black Entertainment Television (BET) indefinitely suspending its Hip Hop Awards and Soul Train Awards after 38 years. The 2025 BET Awards in June saw a significant drop among the key 18-49 demographic, cratering by almost 50% from the 2024 ceremony, according to TV Ratings Guide.

Amanchukwu told CP the trend could suggest that many black people have grown weary of the content on the channel, which was founded in 1980.

"They've done a terrible job in depicting the black community in the right way," he said of BET. "They've made black entertainment debauchery, lasciviousness, scantily-clad women, rump-shaking, violence, crime and a brothel culture."

"It's not edifying, it's not unifying, it doesn't build you up; it solely tears down," he said. "And so to see that, for some reason or another, they cancel the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards, that tells me, although many people are angered by it in the black community, it shows that revival may be coming to the black community."

"And so that is a good sign, in my opinion, for black America — that even blacks have 'black fatigue' now, I guess. And they don't want to see the junk and the pro-transgenderism message and the pro-critical race theory and pro-DEI message, they're just tapped out," he said.

Amanchukwu, who has risen to prominence in recent years for his work with BLEXIT as well for as his outspoken criticism of flashpoint issues including abortion, pornographic books in public schools, cultural Marxism and critical race theory, said he believes a larger issue is that the Democratic Party has "overplayed its hand" on certain issues, which has alienated many black voters.

He said the Democratic Party has alienated black men, especially since the administration of former President Barack Obama, whom he admits to having voted for in 2008 before realizing by 2009 he'd made "a terrible decision."

He added that the push to normalize LGBT ideology is especially offensive to many in the black community, a trend he noted accelerated under Obama's presidency.

"I don't want to say they did too much too soon, but their quest to normalize LGBTQIA+ ideologies after Barack Obama redefined same-sex marriage ... went at a blazing pace, and they tried to make as many strides as possible in such a short period of time."

Returning to the Gospel, restoring biblical principles and strengthening the nuclear family are the only hopes for both the black community and the entire nation, Amunchukwu argued.

"The Bible tells us in Proverbs that righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach towards any people," he said. "And so, if we want to make our nation great — yes, we can impact the black community while doing so — but we want to impact America as a whole, and so it's going to require getting back to a Bible-centered focus on the family."

"We have to strengthen and restore the nuclear family; we have to go in the opposite direction of where the Black Lives Matter movement wanted to go, which wanted to destroy the nuclear family."

Crucial for the black community is pushing back against the epidemic of fatherlessness, Amchukwu said, which he blamed in part on the expansion of the welfare state under former President Lyndon B. Johnson's "Great Society" initiatives of the 1960s, which he said effectively "removed the man from the house" in many black families.

"Welfare took over as the new daddy, and out went the biological father," he said. "That has destroyed the black community, and there are some black families who still live with that framework in mind: that we'll use men as sperm donors, but we don't need them to be fathers."

Feminism has also played a negative role in convincing many women they don't need men to lead their families, he said.

Valuing choice in education is also pivotal, though he noted many "well-to-do and affluent white liberal Democrats will speak negatively about school choice and voucher programs and charter schools, but at the same time, they take their resources and send their kids to private schools."

"One of the greatest ways to remove a person from the damage of poverty is through education," he said.

Amanchukwu added that moving past America's national sin of slavery, repudiating a victimhood mentality and affirming one's value as a human being in God's image are especially important ideas.

"We are made in the image of God, we are made in the imago Dei. [It's important we see] ourselves that way," he said. "You can't be a victim when God sees us from this vantage point of being a part of a royal priesthood."

"I think that these areas are critical to the upward mobility of America, but in particular, blacks. And if we focus on these things, we can see the spiritual renewal and the physical and mental renewal that's necessary in our community," he added.