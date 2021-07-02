Justin Bieber to headline Christian event in LA with Mavericks City's Chandler Moore, Kari Jobe

Pop singer Justin Bieber announced he's headlining an upcoming concert in Los Angeles featuring chart-topping worship artists, including Mavericks City's Chandler Moore, Kari Jobe and others.

On Instagram, the "Holy" singer revealed the upcoming event is named after his first gospel album, Freedom. Titled "The Freedom Experience," the concert will take place July 24 at the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as part of 1DayLA's COVID-19 service event.

The concert will be hosted by Jason Kennedy of E! News and feature Bieber along with Moore, Jobe, pop star Tori Kelly and Jaden Smith.

“So the Freedom Experience is not just a concert,” Moore shared on his Instagram story.

He added, “20,000 people are gathering hours before the concert, are serving the community of LA, feeding the homeless going out and serving various communities of LA.”

The worship leader explained that after helping the community, the artists and those serving will gather for the concert.

“That’s what the Freedom Experience is,” he added. “Being the hands and feet of Jesus, being the touchable, seeable community in LA.”

Jobe also promoted the event on her social media.

“The unprecedented movement will unite 20,000 team members … [to] help by organizing city beautification projects, back to school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance and aid distribution,” she shared.

Bieber was reportedly inspired to join the 1DayLA movement "because of his strong and long-held belief that giving of ourselves in service to others is one of the most important things we can do." The artist is "committed to the powerful idea that a movement for change can start with individuals helping one another and their community," according to a statement shared by Billboard.

People are being encouraged now to register to join the team by visiting 1DayLA.com.

Bieber frequently uses his online platform to spread the hope of Jesus Christ with his millions of followers.



“God is not flippy floppy, if He says it that settles it,” Bieber wrote on Instagram before announcing his new concert. “GOD IS ALWAYS THE SAME! GOD IS ALWAYS FAITHFUL, GOD IS ALWAYS TRUSTWORTHY! GOD IS NOT SURPRISED BY ANYTHING. HE KNEW EVERYTHING U WERE GOING TO DO BEFORE DOING IT AND STILL HE CALLS YOU HIS SON AND DAUGHTER! YOU ARE HIS AND HE IS OBSESSED WITH YOU.”

In March, Bieber and an unidentified pastor visited California State Prison in Lancaster, a city in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles, to participate in a faith-based program.

TMZ snapped shots of the pop star arriving at the prison in his tour bus. It is unclear whether Bieber was there sharing the Gospel or singing.

"The Warden of the institution approved a very brief visit by Mr. Bieber and his pastor to support faith-based programs at California State Prison, Los Angeles County," a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement to Fox News at the time.