Justin Bieber’s new single 'Holy' with Chance the Rapper spotlights faith, marriage

Pop star Justin Bieber released on Friday a gospel-tinged single, titled “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper. The tune highlights faith and marriage.

“Holy” is a love song that celebrates faith while sharing the benefits of commitment.

“Oh God, Runnin' to the altar like a track star/Can't wait another second/ Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me/ feels so holy,” Bieber sings.

Along with the new song, Bieber debuted a star-studded short film as the music video for the single. The Colin Tilley-directed short film stars Wilmer Valderrama (“NCIS”) and Ryan Destiny (“Star”).

On Twitter, the singer said the release of “Holy” marks the beginning of a “new era.”

Bieber, 26, and wife, supermodel Hailey Baldwin, 23, recently celebrated two years of marriage.

Throughout their relationship, the couple have been very outspoken about their Christian faith. The Biebers decided to publicly declare their love for God by getting baptized together in August. The Canadian native shared several photos of his rededication to God with his wife by his side. Bieber called it “one of the most special moments” of his life.

In the new song “Holy,” Bieber says that the love he shares with his significant other led him “down to the river.”

Bieber and Hailey reconnected in 2018 while the pop star was on a much-needed break from his career to clean up his then bad boy image. In an interview with Vogue, he confessed that he found himself consumed by his career, addicted to Xanax, and spiraling.

After spending time at a retreat in New Jersey with Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz, the singer quit drugs cold turkey and recommitted himself to his Christian faith. That commitment also came with a vow to abstain from sex until marriage. Since that interview, Bieber has not shied away from celebrating his decision and his marriage to Hailey.

Also featured on “Holy” is Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancellor Johnathan Bennett. The Chicago native is known for incorporating his faith into his music and said he considers himself a “Christian rapper.”

“The first step pleases the Father/Might be the hardest to take/But when you come out of the water/I'm a believer,” he raps on the single.

“Gotta clean it up/Formalize the union in communion/He can trust/I know I ain't leaving you like I know He ain't leaving us/I know we believe in God and I know God believes in us.”

In the past, Chance has said his wife's decision to get baptized and abstain from sex during a separation before they got married “saved his life.”

The rapper was a guest on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1, hosted by Nicki Minaj, to discuss his latest album, The Big Day. In the interview, he opened up about his relationship with his longtime love, Kirsten Corley, whom he married in 2019.