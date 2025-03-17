Home News Suspect arrested after Kansas church vandalized, Satanic website written on wall

Authorities have arrested one suspect after a Kansas church was vandalized with physical damage, as well as the reported writing of a Satanic website and the burning of a flag.

St. Patrick Catholic Church of Wichita announced on Facebook that its building was the target of a vandalism attack on Saturday morning. The Saturday evening's mass was canceled as a result.

"Our priests are safe," the church stated. "We will keep you posted in regard to the scheduled events for this weekend and Mass tomorrow."

Photos posted by the public policy group Kansas Catholic Conference showed that the vandalism included the breaking of a statue, the damaging of candles and the smashing of at least one window.

According to the KCC, a "Satanic website was scrawled on a wall." The group claims that this is "the same type of group that will be holding a Satanic wordship ritual on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol on March 28."

"This is the face of evil," they added.

The Wichita Police Department announced Sunday they arrested a 23-year-old man from Saline County, believed to be responsible for the damage, which included the burning of a United States flag.

The unnamed suspect was arrested without incident and then booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. He is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal desecration.

When one commenter asked why a hate crime charge was not included, WPD replied, "Kansas doesn't have a Hate Crime statute considered separate from other criminal statutes." The department stated that hate crimes charges are "considered later in the process and not something we can add when arresting an individual."

"This reprehensible act of vandalism will not be tolerated," said WPD Chief Joe Sullivan. "Our officers and investigators worked tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice."

"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our dedicated staff, civilian and commissioned. Our commitment to protecting every member of this community remains unwavering."

According to a report released by the conservative Christian organization the Family Research Council in February 2024, there were over 400 attacks against churches in 2023, which was over twice the number reported by the group in 2022.

From January through November 2023, the FRC report found at least 315 acts of vandalism, 75 acts of arson or attempted arson, 10 gun-related incidents, 20 bomb threats and 37 other incidents at churches.

"Although the motivations for many of these acts of hostility remain unknown, the effect is unmistakable: religious intimidation. They send the message that churches are not wanted in the community or respected in general," said Arielle Del Turco, author of the report, in a statement at the time.

"Our culture is demonstrating a growing disdain for Christianity and core Christian beliefs, and acts of hostility against churches could be a physical manifestation of that. Regardless of the motivations of these crimes, everyone should treat churches and all houses of worship with respect and affirm the importance of religious freedom for all Americans."