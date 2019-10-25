Kanye West Drops Album 'Jesus is King' on Streaming Services

Kanye West released Jesus is King, his ninth studio album, in conjunction with a 35-minute IMAX documentary with the same title.

Hours before the release, Kanye West posted on social media:

To my fans



Thank you for being loyal & patient



We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

The album includes songs with Christian-themed titles, such as Selah, Follow God, On God, Everything We Need, and God Is.

Here are some of the lyrics from Closed on Sunday, an homage to Chick-fil-A.

Closed on Sunday, you're my Chick-fil-A

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

Hold the selfies, put the 'Gram away

Get your family, y'all hold hands and pray

When you got daughters, always keep 'em safe

Watch out for vipers, don't let them indoctrinate

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

Earlier this month, West held an outdoor Sunday Service in Salt Lake City, Utah, garnering thousands of attendees and talking about the topic of spiritual warfare.

“Spiritual warfare, there’s a war going on outside, no man is safe from,” Kanye sang at the gathering. “It's no longer a mystery, Jesus has already won the victory!”

West explained to those gathered that he was once beholden to “multiple gods,” namely the “god of ego, god of money, god of pride, the god of fame.”

“I'm an artist, I'm a creative, I'm a chef and I can only cook for one single God. I can only serve God,” he continued.

“When I was trying to serve multiple gods it drove me crazy. That's like the greatest chef in the world trying to make a seven-course meal and serve it at eight different houses.”