Kanye West Drops Album 'Jesus is King' on Streaming Services
Kanye West released Jesus is King, his ninth studio album, in conjunction with a 35-minute IMAX documentary with the same title.
Hours before the release, Kanye West posted on social media:
The album includes songs with Christian-themed titles, such as Selah, Follow God, On God, Everything We Need, and God Is.
Here are some of the lyrics from Closed on Sunday, an homage to Chick-fil-A.
Closed on Sunday, you're my Chick-fil-A
Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A
Hold the selfies, put the 'Gram away
Get your family, y'all hold hands and pray
When you got daughters, always keep 'em safe
Watch out for vipers, don't let them indoctrinate
Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A
Earlier this month, West held an outdoor Sunday Service in Salt Lake City, Utah, garnering thousands of attendees and talking about the topic of spiritual warfare.
“Spiritual warfare, there’s a war going on outside, no man is safe from,” Kanye sang at the gathering. “It's no longer a mystery, Jesus has already won the victory!”
West explained to those gathered that he was once beholden to “multiple gods,” namely the “god of ego, god of money, god of pride, the god of fame.”
“I'm an artist, I'm a creative, I'm a chef and I can only cook for one single God. I can only serve God,” he continued.
“When I was trying to serve multiple gods it drove me crazy. That's like the greatest chef in the world trying to make a seven-course meal and serve it at eight different houses.”