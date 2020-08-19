Kanye West raises concerns with TikTok, asks app to consider Christian version suitable for kids

Newly outspoken Christian Kanye West urged the social media app TikTok to consider making a Christian version of their technology that is suitable for children.

The billionaire fashion designer, rapper and 2020 presidential hopeful took to Twitter to share that he had a vision about a faith and family-friendly version of the Chinese company TikTok.

“A vision just came to me... Jesus Tok,” West Tweeted. “I was watching TikTok with my daughter and as a Christian father I was disturbed by a lot of the content but I completely loved the technology.”

Launched in 2017, TikTok is a popular video-sharing app owned by ByteDance. The technology consists of people making short comedy or talent videos, some of which involve lip-syncing.

West continued his Twitter pitch saying, “We pray we can collaborate with TikTok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world, in Jesus name, amen.”

Other parents have shared the emcee’s sentiment in calling for safer content for children. A viral video that has since been deleted from the platform showed a drag performer suggestively dancing in front of a young girl.

President Donald Trump recently slammed TikTok for other concerns. Last month, he told reporters that he is working toward banning the foreign-owned video app. He made the comments while on an Air Force One flight headed back to Washington from Florida.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters, according to NBC News.

Trump reportedly calling the action a “severance.”

“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” he said.

A TikTok spokesperson responded, stating that the app has created jobs across the U.S. and is committed to user privacy.

“TikTok US user data is stored in the US, with strict controls on employee access,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “TikTok’s biggest investors come from the US. We are committed to protecting our users’ privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform.”