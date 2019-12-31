Kanye West says Sunday Services saved him from a life of drugs, porn

Kanye West’s popular Sunday Service events hit the one year mark this week and on the anniversary of the gospel music gatherings, the rapper testified that the services saved his life.

West held his latest service at a homeless shelter on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

Hosted in LA's Union Rescue Mission, the Sunday Service featured West’s choir and a short message in which the Yeezy founder revealed that he wants to end worldwide homelessness.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life,” West revealed while performing his spiritual warfare song, "Closed on Sunday." “This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

XXL Magazine previously reported that West was 5 years old when he first saw a Playboy magazine and during another interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, the father of five explained that that magazine is what launched his porn addiction.

"Like for me Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction," he explained.

In 2019, he began hosting Sunday Service events featuring a gospel choir that reimagined mainstream songs with Christian lyrics. The “Jesus Walks” performer declared he became a born-again Christian during this process and has since devoted his life to “working for God” and traveling the world as a music minister.

While at the homeless shelter, the 42-year-old said he was fine with people calling him names but he does not want to be called "secular” because he now works for God.

"I worked for others before Christ," he said. "It landed me right in the hospital."

After the holidays, West, whose album Jesus Is King recently made Billboard history, will be joining Lecrae, Tauren Wells, and Hillsong Young & Free as a headliner on the Strength to Stand Bible Conference in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in January 2020.

The Chicago native also released a Sunday Service Choir album on Christmas Day, titled Jesus Is Born, which has received positive reviews.