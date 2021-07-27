Kari Jobe says thousands at Bieber's Freedom Concert experienced 'presence of God'

The Los Angeles Freedom Experience concert headlined by Justin Bieber over the weekend was lauded as a major success by singer Kari Jobe who told fans that what they experienced at the event was "the presence of God."

The 1DayLA charity event brought together 20,000 volunteers across Southern California to give back to their communities. Following a day of service, volunteers were invited to attend a worship concert hosted by Jason Kennedy of E! News and led by pop star Justin Bieber at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Along with Bieber, the concert also featured chart-topping worship artists Chandler Moore of Maverick City, Jobe, Chance the Rapper, Tori Kelly, Jaden Smith and others.

"Still so moved about last night," Jobe said on Instagram as she shared clips of the worship experience.

The worship leader also shared comments made by Bieber at the concert.

"Many of you may not be used to this kind of atmosphere. But what you are experiencing is the presence of God. Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus, Thank you Jesus," Bieber declared, according to Jobe.

Each artist stood side stage of each other and at times collaborated with one another on a few worship numbers.

Bieber can be seen in various clips online singing alongside Jobe and her husband, Cody Carnes, on their anthem, "The Blessing."

Kelly also led in a time of worship during the concert. The singer, who along with having several award-winning pop records, recently released a gospel album titled Hiding Place.

“The Freedom Experience, what an incredible night filled with so much love!!” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to @1dayLA & the thousands of volunteers who went & served this city. thank you to the entire crew who made this event possible!”

Kelly said it was an honor to share the stage with Bieber, Moore, Jobe and all the other performers.

She ended the post with the declaration, “Thank you JESUS.”

The ministry portion of the concert was led by Bieber’s Pastor Judah Smith, leader of ChurcHome. There were also several other ministers in the audience of the event. Nashville-based Pastor Henry Seely and Texas Pastor Robert Madu both took to social media to shares clips of their experience.

Along with members of the faith community, celebrities were also at the concert.

Irish mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor was at the event with his family and can be seen in video clips raising his hands to God.

The "Holy" singer previously revealed that the event was named after his first gospel album, Freedom.

As per 1DayLA's description, the event was held to offer "hope and help by organizing city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution."

Bieber was reportedly inspired to join the 1DayLA movement "because of his strong and long-held belief that giving of ourselves in service to others is one of the most important things we can do." The artist is "committed to the powerful idea that a movement for change can start with individuals helping one another and their community," according to a statement shared by Billboard.