Kevin Sorbo says new film 'Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist' is timely amid chaos worldwide

Christian actor Kevin Sorbo has reflected on the timeliness of his new film, "Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist," and shared why he believes Jesus’ return might be looming.

Next month, the “Hercules” star will appear alongside Neal McDonough, Corbin Bernsen, Greg Perrow, Sarah Fisher and Sam Sorbo for the latest installment in the “Left Behind” series, based on the bestselling books by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins.

In the film, which will hit theaters nationwide for a limited run beginning on Jan. 26, Sorbo stars as Rayford Steele, a role previously held by Nicolas Cage, who starred in the original 2014 film.

“After millions of people vanish and the world falls into chaos, the only light is a charismatic leader who rises to become head of the U.N. But does he bring hope for a better future? Or is it the end of the world?” reads the film synopsis.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Sorbo revealed he was initially approached about making the film seven years ago, but the plot feels more timely today due to the unrest and chaos seen across the world.

"And I look at it and I'm like, maybe this is a blessing," Sorbo said. "Because you look at the chaotic world we're living in right now. It's almost biblical. It's almost got a Revelation theme going to it in a way. So I found it interesting that it did end up where it's at right now. And I don't know, maybe this was meant to happen and come out now, but it just seems like the time is right."

Though he doesn’t want to predict the date of Jesus’ return — as the Bible warns against attempting to predict because only God knows the time and date (Matthew 24:35-37) — Sorbo said it seems like the world is ripe for such an event to take place.

“Reading Revelation and looking at what that book says, and reading the Left Behind books, which I read many, many years ago, it just seems like wow, this is like a perfect set-up to what's happening right now in the world with all the chaos, the anger, the hatred, the divisiveness. And I said, if there's ever a time for Jesus to come back, it seems like the right time to do it,” he said.

Sorbo said he believes there’s a “need for more” faith-based films like “Left Behind,” adding: "I think more and more people want to see movies with a positive message, not all the negative, angry hatred messages that Hollywood keeps putting out in their movies and TV shows."

"Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” is directed by Sorbo and written by Paul Lalonde, John Patus and Jessica Parker. Paul Lalonde, the film’s producer and co-writer, said in a statement shared with The Christian Post that the film is based on a “true story” that “just hasn’t happened yet.”

“The current political, social and global climate is creating a perfect storm for an even greater revival of interest in what the Bible says about it all,” said Lalonde. “Nothing you see on the news is surprising if you have the roadmap in your hand.”

Lalonde said the film will bring “Bible prophecies to life so that audiences can understand the big picture in a more tangible way.”

The Left Behind books, written throughout the '90s and 2000s, sold 72 million copies worldwide.

Jenkins, whose son, Dallas Jenkins, created “The Chosen,” recently told CP he believes the world is experiencing some of the scenes fleshed out in his bestselling books.

"We're getting pretty close to the end. I think we have more reason to believe that now than we ever have,” Jenkins said. “It seems like something is coming. You just wonder how long God can carry us as sinful and restless as the world is.”

"On the other hand, God has a different economy of time than we do. He wrote in the Bible 2,000 years ago that the end was soon or imminent, and that we should watch and wait. We've been doing that all these years,” he continued. “The Bible also says that to God, 1,000 years is as a day and a day is as 1,000 years. So if He waits one more day, in His mercy, that would be 1,000 of our years. Yet I don't think there's any more prophecy that needs to be fulfilled before the end, so it could be today as well.”

The 71-year-old novelist said that Christians are called to share the Gospel with a watching world, no matter how intimidating or discouraging.

"I think it's obvious that we need to be at the task of being sure that the fewest people possible are left behind,” Jenkins said. “That means sharing our faith and being bold and not holding back. Sometimes we're so afraid to offend somebody, we could offend them right into Hell. I think we need to just be overt, and it's on them what they do.”

Watch the trailer for "Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist" below.