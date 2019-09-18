Lauren Daigle to headline her first world tour after ‘life changing’ year

Two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle will venture out on her first headline world tour.

“This year has been life changing,” Daigle told The Christian Post in a statement this week.

Daigle had massive success in both the Christian and mainstream markets with her album, Look Up Child. As a result, she sold out every one of her concert dates in 2019 which has now led to her first headlining arena tour, the “Lauren Daigle World Tour” in 2020.

“There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album,” the singer continued.

“Lauren Daigle World Tour,” will travel to forty-four cities starting January 18th in Melbourne, Australia. The musical experience then heads to the U.S. in February and includes stops in New York, Nashville, Houston, Boston, and Dallas, as well as the Canadian cities of Toronto and Montreal.

The Louisiana native will end the world tour in her hometown of Lafayette.

When asked what she hopes to bring to the shows, Daigle said hope is her message.

“I love making sure that everything stays laid back and effortless, I don’t want people to feel like they have to think too much when they come in,” she shared with CP. “I like for people to feel like they’re able to find hope and comfort and just to simply enjoy a good night of music.”

The tour will reportedly feature an all-new stage production, design and a new setlist delivery that will highlight her Billboard-topping album. Folk/soul duo, Johnnyswim will join Daigle on select U.S. dates.

The 28-year-old made history her lead single, “You Say,” in January when the songstress became the first female to have a song both on the Christian Airplay and Adult Pop Songs.

Meanwhile, Daigle's album, Look Up Child, is still dominating the Top Christian Albums and it has become the longest-reigning collection on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart.



Tickets for “Lauren Daigle World Tour” will be available on September 20th at www.laurendaigle.com/tour