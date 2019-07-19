Lauren Daigle makes Billboard history with album 'Look Up Child'

Singer Lauren Daigle's latest album, Look Up Child, has become the longest-reigning album on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart.

The compilation spent 39 weeks on top of the chart, making it the longest reign in the Nielsen Music era. Look Up Child surpassed Switchfoot's The Beautiful Letdown which spent 38 weeks on top of the Christain charts in 2004-05.

Daigle's LP debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums Chart in September 2018. It also reached No. 3 on the overall Billboard 200 chart following its release, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week.

The Louisiana native further made history with the album’s lead single, “You Say.” In January, the songstress became the first female to have a song both on the Christian Airplay and Adult Pop Songs. Daigle is holding the duel chart title along with The Fray's "How to Save a Life," which was released in 2006-07.

At the time, “You Say” also entered its 18th week at No. 1 on the Christian charts which made it the longest reign for a female artist.

She told The Christian Post in an interview in October that her goal with the new album was not to make it "mainstream versus Christian."

Rather, she was looking to offer the "purest version of me."

"What is the purest thing that God has written into my spirit and how do I express that? How do I communicate that?" she explained.

"[My music] is having crossover appeal, but it doesn't mean that I'm leaving one for the other or that I'm going to be swept up by one thing or the other. For me, it's like, 'Oh, everything just got even more clear.' Everything just got clearer as to why it is that we go and love people who are outside of the walls of our church, outside of the walls that we're comfortable with," Daigle stated.