Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ becomes first to run 100 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard hot songs chart

Christian singer Lauren Daigle reached another milestone this month — her hit song “You Say” made history by becoming the first song to run 100 weeks on the Billboard hot song charts.

The song, which is more than two years old, broke the record last week by holding steady at No. 1 on the Hot Christian Songs chart for 100 weeks in a row.

“When I was a little girl, I would dream of moments like this. Upon hearing the news, I called my family. We laughed. We cried. We made jokes. We celebrated. I am so honored and want to thank all the people involved in achieving this accomplishment,” Daigle wrote on Instagram after learning of the honor.

The 28-year-old said she may be the singer and writer of “You Say” but the credit belongs to the many people who worked on making the song possible.

She added, “My sincere gratitude goes out to them. To be a part of a song that has not only made history but has lived inside the homes of families raising babies, widows needing comfort, teenagers needing a friend, those who have lost and those who have gained, that is a gift I’ll never fully put into words. Simply amazed that ‘You Say’ has spent 100 weeks on @billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart! Thank you ALL!!

Last year, the popular single beat out the Billboard Christian songs record once held by Hillsong’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fall).” The single has benefited from its huge crossover popularity. “You Say” has been featured on daytime television shows as well as “Dancing with the Stars” and “American Idol.” Pop star Kelly Clarkson even covered the song as a tribute to first responders during the pandemic.

“You say I am loved when I can’t feel a thing / You say I am strong when I think I am weak / And you say I am held when I am falling short / When I don't belong, oh, you say I am yours,” the chorus rings.

The song is off of her sophomore album, Look Up Child, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went platinum. “You Say” has also earned Daigle Grammy awards in the contemporary Christian music categories.

Her latest single, “Rescue,” is following the success of “You Say” and is currently at No. 2 on the Christian songs chart.

The Louisiana native announced that she will now resume touring by performing drive-in shows until her international tour resumes in 2021.