'This is not the way': Lecrae condemns violence following Charlie Kirk's killing

Grammy-winning Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae responded to the assassination of Christian conservative activist Charlie Kirk, urging his followers to reject violence and instead embrace the teachings of Jesus.

"People are knocking on my DMs asking me to have some commentary about what's going on in America right now," Lecrae said in a social media post. "I'm in Africa, by the way, and here's my thing: I'm slow to speak because I'm trying to process, and part two is, there are people much smarter than me, much more articulate. I'm not that narcissistic to feel like I have to have the leading voice on everything that's going on in America.

The 45-year-old rapper, who in the past has been criticized by Kirk, said he was choosing to reflect privately with loved ones rather than immediately weigh in on the tragedy, but said he refuses to believe violence offers any meaningful solution.

"I can silently process this or process it with people that I love and people that I know. I do not have to share with the entire world the stuff that's going on up in here," he said. "But if you want to know what's going up here, let me tell you a little bit of what's going up in here. We keep on trying to solve our differences and our grievances with violence and murder, since the beginning of time. Since Cain and Abel, this is what we do. This is what we freaking do. And Jesus comes and says, it's not the way. As a Jesus follower, I'm tired of it. Man, like it's not the way it solves nothing, solves nothing, but that's it."

Though many applauded Lecrae for having a Gospel-centered reaction, others, like Pastor Marcus Rogers of Firehouse Chicago, questioned why he took so long to respond, given his lengthy responses to hot-button issues like the death of George Floyd.

"What took so long?" wrote Rogers in an Instagram post. "You had to check in with the culture and get their permission first? Why you sounded irritated people was asking you to do what you claim and be unashamed and bold about evil? It was evil what happend to our brother Charlie Kirk right? You do consider him a brother in Christ right? Or is it because he ain't a 'brother' brother you wasn't going to speak up? You could have at least used your platform to address the culture and the Black church who are celebrating his death and say, naw family we shouldn't be doing that. But you scared of what all your worldy friends gonna say if you stand up for our brother who lost his life."

Lecrae commented under Rogers' post:

"God bless you. My the light of Jesus shine greatly and unify us all. May the family of Charlie be encouraged thru a dark season. I'm STILL trying to wrap my mind around it all … it's very disturbing. May the Holy Spirit guide me. Hopefully my name comes up in your prayers as much as your social media."

Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder and executive director of Turning Point USA and TPUSA Faith, was fatally shot last week at a campus outreach event at Utah Valley University in Orem in what authorities described as a politically motivated attack.

Federal officials announced Monday that investigators found DNA and other evidence linking 22-year-old Tyler Robinson to the murder. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox alleged that Robinson subscribed to a "leftist ideology" and lives with a partner who is "transitioning from male to female."

Kirk's death has drawn national attention and sparked intense debate across the political spectrum. Christian artist Forrest Frank, whose music has also topped mainstream charts, revealed he lost over 30,000 followers after he posted about the assassination.

"Good," he said. "I don't want you to follow me. I don't want you to track my music. I don't want you to come to my shows. I don't want you to do any of that if you don't do this one thing, and that is, follow Jesus Christ, the King of all kings, the Lord of all lords, the one who is, the one who is to come."

"He's coming back real soon," the "Your Way's Better" singer continued. "So if you have not gotten your heart right with Him and dropped down on your knees and repented to him. Today is the day. The hour is at hand.

"I don't know if you can feel it too. There's a heaviness, something shifted, and I don't care. I don't care anymore. I just want you to know that Jesus Christ is here and He loves you."