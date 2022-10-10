Let Philip cease to rule the world

Chances are if I brought up the name “Martin Luther,” you’d be able to tell me at least a little bit about who he was and the contribution he made to the Christian faith. But if I said the name, “Philip Melanchthon,” I’m betting you’d respond, “Who?”

And yet historians unanimously agree that when it comes to the Protestant reformation, it would have never happened without him.

An intellectual powerhouse, Melanchthon began attending Heidelberg University at age 12 (!) and proceeded to mop the academic floor with everything from mathematics and law to astronomy and philosophy. By age 21, he already published many works, including a book on Greek grammar, and was so impressed with the language, he changed his German last name of "Schwartzerdt" ('black earth') to its Greek counterpart: Melanchthon.

Melanchthon influenced early educational systems and belongs on the same stage as Luther and John Calvin when it comes to being a fierce defender of biblical Christianity, a high-capacity theologian, and a disciple of Christ. And yet Melanchthon had one weakness.

He was a worry wart.

Now it’s hard not to sympathize with him where the issue of worry is concerned, especially given the times in which he lived. Going up against the religious establishment of that day could be hazardous to your health and oftentimes led to merciless persecution and even execution in some fairly gruesome ways.

Fortunately, Melanchthon was close friends with Martin Luther who was no stranger to opposition. Whenever Melanchthon would let fear and worry get the best of him, Luther would gently put a hand on his shoulder and whisper into his ear: “Let Philip cease to rule the world.”

That’s good advice for all of us, especially today when so many things seem to be spiraling out of control.

The cure for worrying

There are two good reasons why worrying is a waste of your time.

First, according to research performed at Penn State University a few years ago, only about 8% of the things you and I worry about come true (and for one in four study participants, none of their worries materialized). Said a different way, less than 1 in 10 issues we stress over is actually worth our attention.

But the bigger reason why worry is a futile activity has to do with the sovereignty of God, which extends to everything in our lives. The term “sovereign” in Scripture carries with it the idea of one who has supreme and independent power or authority and with respect to God, it refers to His absolute right to do all things according to His own good pleasure.

The Psalmist says simply, “The LORD has established His throne in the heavens, and His sovereignty rules over all” (Ps. 103:19). Isaiah writes, “O Lord, You are our Father, we are the clay, and You our potter; and all of us are the work of Your hand” (Is. 64:8).

Jesus also reminded us that, “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from the will of your Father” (Matt. 10:29).

These biblical truths are why R. C. Sproul says this of God’s sovereignty: “If there is any part of creation outside of God’s sovereignty, then God is simply not sovereign. If God is not sovereign, then God is not God. If there is one single molecule in this universe running around loose, totally free of God’s sovereignty, then we have no guarantee that a single promise of God will ever be fulfilled.”

Our problem is that we know these truths in our heads and can say with Job, “I know that You can do all things, and that no purpose of Yours can be thwarted” (Job 42:2), but we still have worry in our hearts. We might not have the same pressing hardships Melanchthon had in his day, but the practical life warning of “here be dragons” still applies in our here and now.

Regardless, Luther’s advice to his friend Philip still serves as a good reminder for you and me. Are you stressing over your health, job, inflation, a relationship that seems to be heading south, kids, cancel culture, your 401(k) that’s become a 101(k), school, something else?

Remember God’s sovereignty, then relax and repeat after me …

“Let [insert your name here] cease to rule the world.”