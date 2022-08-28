Liberty divinity student advances to finals on NBC’s 'American Ninja Warrior': ‘It’s Just Been a Blessing’

Josiah Singleton, a Liberty University student who's pursuing a Master of Divinity in biblical studies at the Virginia-based Christian school, has advanced to the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals, which will air Monday night on NBC.

Singleton, who's also the student discipleship director at Highland Heights Baptist Church in Rustburg, Virginia, is one of the 69 finalists this season, the Lynchburg-based school announced on its website.

The overall winner will be awarded $100,000, and stand a chance to win $1 million by completing all four obstacles along the course, which is said to test the limits of the human body.

Singleton, who completed the qualifying run and advanced to the city finals in 2019, told Lynchburg radio station WLNI 105.9 FM on Aug. 19 that he auditioned because he thought it would be fun and would aim for the million-dollar prize.

“I wish I had like a really crazy story, but I don’t. I just thought it looked like fun. Oh, that looks cool. I think I’ll just go for it,” said Singleton, who is known as “Country Boy Ninja” on the show, and added that he was particularly happy because of the reaction from students at the church.

“The kids have been getting very excited. And it’s been awesome having the support from them. Getting to see just how much they love on you. It’s just been a blessing.”

Singleton overcame all six obstacles to make it through the first round of qualifiers, filmed from March 20-24 in San Antonio, Texas, and advanced to the semi-finals, filmed from April 8-11 in Los Angeles, California, where he successfully navigated through the first eight of 10 obstacles to reach the national finals.

He eventually fell on the Dragonback feature before utilizing a safety pass to complete the course on a second attempt in 3 minutes and 36.35 seconds, the 27th fastest time out of the finalists, the school said.

In 2015, a Colorado busboy and rock climber, Isaac Caldiero, became the first participant to win $1 million for his feat.

He first entered “American Ninja Warrior” in 2013 during the fifth season where he made a splash with his Jesus costume, but fell in the water during the first stage’s Jumping Spider course. In 2014, he made it all the way to Stage 2 but wiped out on the Double Salmon Ladder.