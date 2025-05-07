Home News Trump's Education Secretary Linda McMahon demands 'common-sense reforms' from Harvard

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon fired off a letter to Harvard University President Alan Garber last week accusing the institution of having "made a mockery" of higher education and advising them not to apply for any future federal grants until they make "common-sense reforms."



"This letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided," McMahon wrote in the scathing three-page letter posted Monday to social media.

"Harvard will cease to be a publicly funded institution and can instead operate as a privately-funded institution, drawing on its colossal endowment, and raising money from its large base of wealthy alumni."

Dear @Harvard: pic.twitter.com/XmMimXfkX0 Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe May 5, 2025

McMahon laid out the rationale for the Trump administration freezing federal funds to Harvard, which she said has suffered from "disastrous mismanagement" that has seen the Ivy League school amass millions in debt despite a largely tax-free $53.2 billion endowment and billions in other taxpayer funds annually.

Last month, Harvard sued the Trump administration over its freeze on federal grants to the school as part of what the government says is an effort to eliminate antisemitism and diversity, equity and inclusion policies on college campuses.

"Receiving such taxpayer funds is a privilege, not a right," McMahon wrote. "Yet instead of using these funds to advance the education of its students, Harvard is engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law."



McMahon went on to express concern regarding why its campus is seemingly replete with foreign students who engage in violent behavior and exhibit antipathy toward the United States.

"Where do many of these ‘students’ come from, who are they, how do they get into Harvard, or even into our country — and why is there so much HATE? These are questions that must be answered, among many more, but the biggest question of all is, why will Harvard not give straightforward answers to the American public?"

McMahon cited other specific grievances against Harvard, such as rampant antisemitism on campus; sagging academic standards exemplified by scrapping standardized testing and its "embarrassing" remedial math program; plagiarism scandals among its former leadership; as well as alleged discrimination and "ugly racism" in violation of the U.S. Supreme Court.

McMahon also questioned why Harvard elevates politicians such as former mayors Lori Lightfoot of Chicago and Bill de Blasio of New York City to positions in its School of Public Health, where they are teaching future leaders, which she likened to "hiring the captain of the Titanic to teach navigation to future captains of the sea."

McMahon criticized Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow and former Obama official Penny Pritzker, alleging her leadership contributed to the university’s mismanagement.

McMahon exhorted Harvard to return to merit-based admissions and hiring, end programs that promote "crude identity stereotypes," perform disciplinary reform and accountability for student groups, and cooperate with law enforcement and compliance with federal agencies.

A spokesperson for Harvard said the Trump administration is "doubling down on demands that would impose unprecedented and improper control over Harvard University and would have chilling implications for higher education," according to The New York Times.

"Harvard will continue to comply with the law, promote and encourage respect for viewpoint diversity, and combat antisemitism in our community," the statement added. "Harvard will also continue to defend against illegal government overreach aimed at stifling research and innovation that make Americans safer and more secure."

Originally founded by Puritans in 1636, Harvard is the oldest university in the United States. The school's original seal included the phrase "In Christi Gloriam" ("To the Glory of Christ") or "Veritas Christo et Ecclesiae" ("Truth for Christ and the Church"), both of which were removed during the 19th century.