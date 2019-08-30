Man confesses to murder after hearing song ‘Redeemed;’ Big Daddy Weave singer credits God

Lead singer of contemporary Christian band Big Daddy Weave, Mike Weaver, is giving all honor to God after a Tennessee man confessed to murder because of the lyrics of his song “Redeemed.”

"We are continually amazed at how God has used this song. The moment we started singing 'Redeemed' stories began to pour in of God’s grace. But as a band, we have nothing to do with the stories we hear about the song, it’s only Jesus. Only He can use a song in this way. We’re so thankful for all God continues to do,” Weaver said in response to the confession of Danny Dashay Holmes.

Holmes, according to the Daily News Journal, confessed to the murder of Cesar Lopez-Flores, nearly three years after the death of the father of three.

The publication reported that just minutes after his trial began last week, Holmes shocked the court when he confessed to fatally shooting Lopez-Flores on Dec. 16, 2016, and kidnapping Brittany Johnson in Shelbyville. He reportedly forced Johnson to drive to Lopez-Flores' home on Indian Park Drive in Murfreesboro where he killed him.

Holmes said about a year ago, God changed his life while he was incarcerated and he felt like God was calling him to tell the truth about what he did.

"I knew the Lord was just on me, weighing on me over and over," Holmes said on Aug. 23.

"I’m 30-years-old, and I’ve been fighting for nothing all my life. I’ve been fighting for gangs. … I ain’t never fought for anything that made sense. But I knew the Lord was telling me to fight for Him this time. I just knew He was stirring on my spirit,” he said.

In a statement before the court that lasted about 20 minutes, Holmes said he brought a notebook with him to the trial with the lyrics from "Redeemed."

"And if I didn’t want to tell the truth, I should’ve never brought that notebook," Holmes said.

After reading the lyrics, “Then You look at this prisoner and say to me, 'Son, stop fighting a fight that's already been won,'" he said he made up his mind: he was going to tell the truth. He was going to confess to a murder.

His confession stunned those in the courtroom and brought his family to tears as he spoke about his conversion.

"Momma, you know I love you," Holmes told his mother. "But Momma, I promise you, your baby boy, he’s going to serve the Lord forever."

Holmes said he deserved the life sentence he got for his crimes and said he plans to go to prison and tell the young people he meets to find salvation through God. He also said he plans to pray for the family of Lopez-Flores because he now understands that he took him away from his family.