Daystar founder Marcus Lamb dies of complications from COVID-19 at 64

Daystar Television Network announced that its founder and president, Marcus Lamb, died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19. He was 64.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Marcus D. Lamb, founder, president, and CEO of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with his Heavenly Father this morning,” the network said in a statement. “He leaves behind a legacy of fiercely loving the Lord, all the people of the world, and most of all his family.”

“As we remember this great general of the faith, let us never forget his devotion to the Great Commission. His heart’s passion was that all may come to know Jesus as Lord and Savior and experience the transformational power of the Holy Spirit,” the statement added.

It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer. pic.twitter.com/EVujL8zotG — Daystar Television (@Daystar) November 30, 2021

Days before his passing, Lamb took to Twitter to profess his faith.

“His love is so perfect and so complete that it leaves no room for fear,” he tweeted. “Lord, perfect me in Your love so that fear has no place in my life.”

The day before Lamb’s death he tweeted a final verse from Psalms.

“‘Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all,’” Psalm 34:19.

Lamb was born on Oct. 7, 1957, in Cordele, Georgia, and raised in Macon. He started preaching as an evangelist at age 15 in the summer of 1973, according to his bio on Daystar Television.

After graduating early from high school at age 16, he was accepted to the private liberal arts school Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, on a full scholarship in 1974. He later graduated Magna Cum Laude at age 19.

In December 1981, Lamb started the Word of God Fellowship in Macon. A year later he wed Joni Trammell of Greenville, South Carolina. The couple then became missionaries and traveled full time to minister to people in over 20 states.

Often nicknamed the “Walking Bible” because of his knowledge of Scripture, Lamb believed he heard the voice of God speak to him during a trip to Israel in 1983 telling him to found a Christian television station in Montgomery, Alabama.

In 1985, Lamb built WMCF-TV, “45 Alive,” in Montgomery and it became the first Christian TV station in that state. In 1990, the Lambs moved to Dallas, Texas, and built KMPX-TV 29. And TV 29 went on the air in September 1993.

Daystar Television Network launched in 1997, with a live broadcast of T.D. Jakes’ new year’s eve service at the Potter’s House Church in Dallas. The network reached over 108 million households across the United States and over 2 billion people worldwide.

At the time, Daystar became the fastest-growing faith-based television network in the world. And in 2006, Daystar became the first and only Christian television network that had been broadcast in the nation of Israel.

Following the announcement of Lamb’s passing, celebrities and pastors who knew him took to social media to express their condolences and thoughts.

“He will be greatly missed,” wrote Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief organization.

“My prayers are with his wife and their children," he added. "For all those who put their faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, we have that assurance of being with God for eternity in heaven. Marcus is now in the presence of His Lord and Savior.

“I know that Marcus would want each and every one of you to examine your own lives, and if there is sin in your life that is holding you back, confess it to God and ask His forgiveness. Put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ today. None of us know when we will step into eternity,” Graham concluded in his Facebook post.

Jentezen Franklin, the senior pastor of Free Chapel, a multi-campus church based in Gainesville, Georgia, said in a statement shared with The Christian Post: “Thank God for Marcus Lamb. Generations of Christians have had the dream of reaching the world with the Gospel in their generation. Marcus Lamb actually did it. He also welcomed the rest of us along on the journey with him through the extraordinary network he created. The truth is that very few Christians have had more of an impact in a single lifetime, and the impact of his life will carry on forever. Please join me in praying for God’s peace to envelope Joni and the entire Lamb family during this difficult time.”

Pastor Robert Morris of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, posted a message on Instagram sharing the impact he believes Lamb had on many.

“This morning, Debbie and I learned that our very good friend Marcus Lamb has gone to be with the Lord. He made a huge kingdom impact that will only be known in eternity,” Morris wrote. “We love him and will miss him, but we know one day we’ll be reunited together in heaven. Please join us in praying for the wife, all of the Lamb family and the Daystar family.”

Pastor Skip Heitzig, the senior pastor of Calvary Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said in a statement shared with CP: “I was saddened to hear that Marcus Lamb left his earthly home and ministry earlier today. He was always kind and openhearted toward everyone, spoke well of others, deeply loved his family, and fought for what he believed in. I will personally remember his encouragement on the golf course and publicly how his generous support for the nation of Israel enabled the Gospel to penetrate that part of the world. Marcus has made a great impact on many around the globe and he will be missed."

The Daystar Network stated that it remains prayerful that Lamb’s life and actions will influence many to answer the calling from God in their lives and to know that “if you let God write your adventure, you’ll touch the world.”

“It is our prayer that his life has inspired you,” Daystar continued in its public statement. “Please join with the rest of the Daystar family as we take comfort in knowing that Marcus was greeted into Heaven with these words from the Father, ‘Well done, thy good and faithful servant.’ And we look forward with great longing for that glorious day when we will see him face to face again in eternity.”

Lamb’s family requested that their privacy be respected as they grieve their loss and expressed their “deep love and gratitude for all those who prayed during Marcus’ health battle,” the network added.