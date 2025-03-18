Home News Mary Ann Lundy, PCUSA leader once placed under house arrest, dies at 92

Mary Ann Lundy, who formerly served in leadership roles in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and the World Council of Churches, has died at the age of 92.

Presbyterian News Service, the official news agency of PC(USA), reported Monday that Lundy died on March 11 in Bloomington, Minnesota. She is survived by her husband, two children and seven grandchildren.

Born in Morgantown, West Virginia, in 1932, Lundy graduated from West Virginia University in 1954 and earned a master of divinity from Union Theological Seminary of New York in 1957.

Lundy worked for the Presbytery of the Twin Cities Area and directed the National Student YWCA in New York, eventually becoming director of Women's Ministry in the PC(USA).

During the 1980s, Lundy became involved in the Sanctuary Movement, an interfaith coalition of congregations that provided shelter and resources for Latin American refugees.

The movement garnered scrutiny for its defiance of U.S. immigration law, with Lundy eventually being put under house arrest as an unindicted coconspirator in 1986.

Due to her involvement in the movement, the Lundy family home was visited by FBI agents. She reported getting threatening phone calls "all night." She later alleged that these "harassers" were "paid by the government I'm sure, saying 'you are being watched,' with horses' hooves in the background and funny sounds and bells."

In 1993, Lundy helped to organize a multiday gathering in Minneapolis titled "Re-Imagining: God, the Community, the Church," which had approximately 2,000 attendees.

The event, which was focused on feminist theology and women's solidarity, was criticized by many for allegedly promoting goddess worship and prayers that referenced "Sophia."

Lundy was eventually dismissed from her position with PC(USA) amid the controversy, though she told The Washington Post in 1994 that "I won't leave the Presbyterian Church."

"It's my church. It brought me up, nurtured me. I also feel I don't want to abandon it to those I believe may destroy it," she said at the time.

From 1995 to 1999, Lundy served as WCC deputy general secretary, having also served as co-chair of the ecumenical group's U.S. Committee on the Ecumenical Decade: Churches in Solidarity with Women from 1988 to 1998.

The Rev. Konrad Raiser, former WCC general secretary, recounted in a statement that he "received strong recommendations to consider Mary Ann" for the deputy general secretary position.

"Because of her seniority and her broad experience, she quickly gained the acceptance and trust of the four directors and their colleagues," stated Raiser. "With her warm and generous personality she strengthened the leadership team of the council and we developed a trusted relationship."

"I preserve a very warm and grateful memory of the time of our working together in the general secretariat."