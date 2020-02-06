Medical journal urges 'state intervention' to override parents opposed to transing their kids

A group of doctors and surgeons authored an article in a prominent medical journal advising practitioners of transgender medicalization on how to override parents who disagree with their children who self-identify as transgender.

The article, "Medically Assisted Gender Affirmation: When Children and Parents Disagree” was published in the Journal of Medical Ethics of the British Medical Journal and authored by Dr. Samuel Dubin, a plastic surgeon from the University of Michigan, along with several colleagues.

First published on Dec 31, the article discusses the subject of parent-child discord and gives priority to "the developing autonomy of transgender youth in the decision-making process" as it relates to medicalized gender-transition.

Parents who object to transgender medical experimentation when their children seek to transition are portrayed as guilty of neglect.

“Neglect, as a medico-legal term, can be used to initiate an evaluation by Child Protective Services and remove a parent as a child’s legal guardian in the most severe instances,” the authors write, stressing that the experimental medicine lowers depression and other high-risk behaviors in transgender-identifying youth.

“We conclude that situations where a parent prevents a minor from receiving treatments related to gender dysphoria violate the Harm Principle and justify state intervention,” Dubin and his colleagues said.

Such government intervention is already occurring.

In 2018, Judge Sylvia Hendon in Hamilton County, Ohio, ruled that a 17-year-old should be removed from the custody of her parents due to their objections to transgender medicine.

The proliferation of the medicalization of gender in recent years has been helped along by widespread revamping of practices within doctors' offices, according to Dr. Andre Van Mol, a board-certified doctor based in Redding, California. Van Mol co-chairs the committee on adolescent sexuality for the American College of Pediatricians.

"Pediatricians in particular are taught that during certain kinds of office visits they are to interview the child separately from the parents. That may be presented as something with very good intentions, such as discovering patterns of abuse, but it can also be used ideologically to advance the abortion agenda, encourage premature sexual debut and an over confidence in birth control, and now clearly to advance transgender ideology," Van Mol told The Christian Post on Wednesday.

"We can also envision that if a parent is wise to this and refuses to leave the room during their child’s examination, that the provider is trained to now be suspicious of some malfeasance on the parents part."

He added: "Transgender ideologues now seem firmly in the driver's seat of establishing policy for several of these medical organizations, most notably the ones for pediatricians, psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers. It is not based on science or long-term evidence. Many of us see this as a replay of the lobotomy movement of the '50s and '60s. Opposition to it knows no boundaries of politics or faith, and it is gaining momentum."

The growing cross-partisan opposition to experimental medicine and transgender ideology has become more visible as state legislatures consider bills that would make it a criminal offense to administer puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and perform gender surgeries on minors.

In December, tactics of transgender lobbyists were exposed in the U.K. in a report that exposed documented collusion between the international law firm Dentons, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Youth & Student Organisation. Dentons and Thomson Reuters said the document does not necessarily reflect their perspective.

The document contains a playbook outlining how transgender activists can "get ahead" of both legislation and culture by coming up with their own set of ground rules by which they advise lawmakers about how to shape policy before people are aware of what is happening and thus, frame the narrative in their favor.

The report also advises trans activists to tie their proposals to more politically popular reforms, conscious that their ideas are less palatable among the general public in many nations.

A parent leader from the nonpartisan Kelsey Coalition — a volunteer-run organization that aims to protect young people who identify as transgender or nonbinary from medical and psychological harms — told CP in an email on Wednesday that they continue to receive "hundreds" of stories about the damage that was done to their children. Parents are terrified of going public with their experiences, CP was told, because they risk being reported to authorities or having their relationship with their child becoming adversarial, which is why the coalition is speaking on their behalf.

"Parental consent is not informed, it is coerced with false information about treatments that have not been well studied for their safety and effectiveness," the Kelsey Coalition parent leader said.

"We have received hundreds of testimonials from parents in just the last 11 months, relating stories of how parents have been pressured by medical professionals to start their children on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, often on the very first visit. These children frequently have co-morbid issues which are not explored, such as depression, trauma, and neuro-developmental issues that are ignored while gender treatments are quickly encouraged."