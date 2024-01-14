Home Church & Ministries Megachurch pastor on leave for alcohol use on church property, denial of wrongdoing

Lead Pastor Jeff Frazier of Chapelstreet Church in Illinois, an influential Evangelical megachurch in the Chicago suburbs, has been placed on leave. The church’s executive council cited the “use of alcohol on church premises while performing duties” and alleged “concealment” of this wrongdoing as reasons for this action.

On Jan. 3, Sean Glore, chairman of Chapelstreet’s Executive Council, informed members via email about Frazier’s leave of absence, according to The Roys Report, which said Glore highlighted that the decision aims to address issues hindering Frazier’s performance, including alcohol possession and use on church premises during duties, willful concealment of these actions, and denials when confronted.

Brian Coffey, pastor of leadership and development at Chapelstreet, has been appointed as interim lead pastor, according to the megachurch’s website. Coffey, who previously led the church for over two decades, expressed shock and pain over the news, emphasizing the impact on the church’s community of over 5,200 members.

The announcement, initially shared on the church’s website and through a video featuring Glore and Coffey, was removed hours after The Roys Report contacted a church staff member for comment. The church did not respond to the Christian media outlet’s inquiry about the removal of the webpage and video. However, an archived version of the page remains accessible online, it said.

Glore also mentioned the initiation of a “process of healing and restoration” for Frazier by the church's leadership. He stated that the duration and outcome of this process are uncertain but hoped for positive results for Frazier and the church.

Chapelstreet Church, formerly known as the First Baptist Church of Geneva, operates under a governance model involving both pastors and the congregation. The congregation votes on the annual budget and key decisions, while the lead pastor manages day-to-day operations. The executive council, comprising non-staff and staff members, oversees strategic leadership and the church’s mission.

In his statement, Coffey reflected on his 25-year ministry alongside Frazier, urging the congregation to support Frazier during his healing journey. He emphasized the importance of accountability and redemption in this process while cautioning against gossip and speculation.

Chapelstreet Church is part of Converge Worldwide, a historic Evangelical denomination.

Coffey and Frazier previously discussed the church's leadership transition in 2016, which was seen as a model for other congregations.

In a 2021 podcast interview, Coffey shared insights into the church’s growth and evolution under his and Frazier’s leadership, highlighting the church’s expansion from a small, traditional Baptist church to a multi-campus establishment.