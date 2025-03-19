Home News Mexico hands over one of FBI's 'most wanted' criminals, a key MS-13 senior leader

Mexican authorities handed over to the United States an alleged senior leader of the international criminal MS-13 gang on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list, the third suspect on the list arrested since the start of President Donald Trump's second administration.

The fugitive, Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, was wanted for his alleged involvement in directing gang activity in the United States, Mexico and El Salvador, according to the agency. He is also known by the alias "Veterano de Tribus" (Veteran of Tribes).

Prosecutors say Roman-Bardales played a role in ordering several acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members and was involved in distributing drugs and extortion crimes in the United States.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

FBI Director Kash Patel called the arrest "a major victory both for our law enforcement partners and for a safer America."

"Thank you to our brave personnel for executing the mission," Patel stated in a Tuesday social media post. "And thank you to Mexico's SSPC and FGE teams for their support of the FBI in this investigation and arrest."

Members of the Defense Ministry, Navy, Attorney General's Office, National Guard and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection released a joint statement on Monday announcing the 47-year-old Roman-Bardales' arrest on the Teocelo-Baxtla highway thanks to international cooperation efforts.

Investigators discovered that Román-Bardales was operating out of Baxtla, and teams were created to carry out "fixed, mobile, and discreet surveillance" before the arrest.

"The subject was informed of the reason for his arrest, read his legal rights, and will be transferred to Mexico City, where he will be taken to the appropriate authority, where he will subsequently be deported to the United States where he is wanted," the statement reads.

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York issued a federal arrest warrant for Roman-Bardales on Sept. 22, 2022, after he was charged with conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists. The other charges included narco-terrorist conspiracy, racketeering conspiracy and alien smuggling conspiracy, according to the FBI.

Authorities believe that Roman-Bardles is a key senior member of MS-13, also known as Mara Salvatrucha 13, a gang known for committing transnational crimes. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the gang was formed by Salvadoran immigrants who came to the United States to escape a war in their home country.

The department warns that MS-13 is "well-organized and is heavily involved in lucrative illegal enterprises, being notorious for its use of violence to achieve its objectives."

In January, three members of MS-13 pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including nine murders committed on Long Island, New York, between 2016 and 2017. Prosecutors say some of the crimes were "savagely committed with machetes and guns" on behalf of the MS-13.

In February, a Salvadoran national and MS-13 member was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his connection to the gang's criminal enterprise, including three murders.

On Wednesday, the White House said Roman-Bardales is the third criminal on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list apprehended since the start of the Trump administration.

The White House statement highlighted the arrest of Arnoldo Jimenez on Jan. 30, who was wanted for first-degree murder charges. Another fugitive wanted on child sex trafficking and child rape charges, Donald Eugene Fields II, was also arrested on Jan. 25.

"The Trump Administration will stop at nothing to keep the American people safe," the White House declared in its statement this week.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Feb. 27 that Mexico extradited 29 fugitive cartel members to the United States, with their crimes ranging from racketeering, drug trafficking, murder and money laundering.

"As President Trump has made clear, cartels are terrorist groups, and this Department of Justice is devoted to destroying cartels and transnational gangs," Bondi stated.

"We will prosecute these criminals to the fullest extent of the law in honor of the brave law enforcement agents who have dedicated their careers — and in some cases, given their lives — to protect innocent people from the scourge of violent cartels. We will not rest until we secure justice for the American people."