Michigan township accused of discriminating against church fined for hosting weddings

A Michigan township is being accused of wrongfully stopping a church from hosting worship services, including wedding ceremonies, at a local property. However, the town's lawyers argue that the building underwent renovations without undergoing a building code inspection.

First Liberty Institute sent a letter to the Township of Windsor last week, accusing officials of discriminating against Tarrington Group Properties, LLC and The Sanctum of One God Church.

According to the complaint letter, TSOG purchased the property, which had previously been a local United Methodist congregation, in November 2023 and undertook renovation work on it the following year.

As they began hosting events at the property, TSOG received a cease-and-desist letter from local authorities, accusing them of failing to comply with local ordinances.

The church's decision to host a couple of weddings at the property last month led to further issues with the local government, and the church was fined $4,500 for its activities.

According to FLI, the local fire chief also forcibly limited occupancy to 50 people, even though the building can accommodate 400, and restricted TSOG's operating hours to a few hours each week.

The FLI letter claims that, "despite the Church's earnest efforts to resolve all alleged issues, including multiple calls with Town officials, the Township showed little interest in working with the Church, opting instead to continually delay in taking any action that would allow the Church to commence its operations."

"The Free Exercise Clause prohibits government action that burdens an individual's sincere religious practice with a policy that is not neutral or generally applicable," the letter added.

"The Township's discriminatory actions against the Church fall squarely within this prohibition, and the Church reserves its rights to enforce that prohibition."

Matt Kuschel, a senior associate with Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes, PLC, who represents the township, defended the actions of local officials in comments given to CBN News.

"The building has undergone renovations without building code inspection. Building permits or inspections for those major renovations or an outdoor entertainment area have not been provided," said Kuschel.

"It has not passed a building inspection nor a final fire code inspection. It is not an appropriate venue for commercial wedding receptions."

According to Kuschel, the cease-and-desist letter was from the previous township administration, with new officials looking "to assist the owner in finding a path for its desired land use at the Property."

"If Tarrington Group wants more activities, then the Property must conform to the Township's zoning ordinance," he told CBN. "In the Property's zoning district, that requires a special use permit for church operations."

"Tarrington Group may do more than the Dimondale UMC if they re-submit the special use permit request. They remain welcome to do so but have not."