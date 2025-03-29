Home News Myanmar earthquake death toll climbs above 1,000; rescue efforts intensify

The death toll from Myanmar's devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake has surpassed 1,000 as the U.S. Geological Survey warns there is a "strong possibility" of over 10,000 casualties and economic loss exceeding the country's gross domestic product.

The earthquake struck central Myanmar around midday on Friday, with its epicenter located about 10 miles northwest of Sagaing city, near Mandalay. A second quake, registering a magnitude of 6.4, followed shortly after, adding to the destruction.

The U.S. Geological Survey states there are likely "high casualties and extensive damage" because the disaster "is likely widespread" and will require an international response. The agency notes that most of the population resides in "informal" structures already susceptible to earthquake shaking. Complicating the matter is that past earthquakes in the region have led to "secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses."

Rescue teams from several countries began arriving in Myanmar to assist ongoing search-and-rescue efforts, according to Reuters, which reported that teams from China, Russia, India, Malaysia and Singapore would provide relief supplies and personnel, responding to an uncommon appeal for international help from Myanmar's military government.

Significant damage was reported in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, where rescue workers struggled to reach victims trapped under collapsed buildings. Limited availability of heavy machinery has slowed rescue efforts, prompting residents to dig through rubble by hand in desperate attempts to reach survivors.

Parts of a 1,000-bed hospital in Naypyitaw, Myanmar's capital, sustained severe structural damage, complicating medical care for the thousands injured.

Authorities reported 2,376 injuries and noted at least 30 people remained missing in Myanmar, according to the BBC.

Hours after the earthquake, the USGS warned the death toll could potentially rise up to 10,000. The agency also projected substantial economic losses, possibly exceeding Myanmar's annual economic output, ranging from $10 billion to $100 billion.

Neighboring Thailand was also heavily affected by the quake.

In Bangkok, about 620 miles from the epicenter, a 33-story skyscraper under construction collapsed, killing at least nine people and trapping 30 workers. Officials reported that 49 people were still missing in Bangkok, with 15 detected alive but buried deep beneath debris.

Bangkok authorities have intensified rescue efforts using drones, excavators and search dogs.

Hundreds of residents spent Friday night in public parks following widespread fear and disruption.

By Saturday, rescue missions continued around the clock, led by Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt, who pledged to use all available resources to rescue survivors.

Families anxiously awaited news of loved ones still trapped. Waanpetch Panta, whose 18-year-old daughter was among the missing construction workers, spent hours near the collapsed tower, hoping her daughter had been rescued and hospitalized, according to the newswire.

International aid commitments began rapidly following the quake.

South Korea pledged an initial $2 million in humanitarian aid through international organizations.

The United States, despite strained diplomatic relations with Myanmar's military rulers since the 2021 coup, announced its readiness to offer some assistance.

Communication within Myanmar remains challenging due to extensive infrastructure damage and governmental control over media outlets. Restricted internet access, damaged mobile networks and widespread power outages further hampered accurate reporting of conditions on the ground.

International Christian relief organizations are also preparing to provide assistance and support in Myanmar.

A local partner of Open Doors UK noted that the earthquake struck when ongoing conflict had already rendered the country highly unstable, especially for religious minorities.

"One of our training sessions finished just before the earthquake hit the area. Our partners living in apartment buildings are evacuating for safety," the partner was quoted as saying. "So far, we know that the Mandalay airport has also been damaged. In Shan State, we have heard that a church was affected. In Naypyitaw, the intensity was very high — one church was damaged, and we heard that the pastor and two deacons were hurt. In Sagaing Division, we haven't yet heard from our partners, but this is the conflict zone. In most of the areas here, the internet is still cut, so we are not able to receive information quickly."

Urging Christians to pray, the partner said: "If God can use the crows to bring Elijah food in the wilderness, then God can use anything to bring comfort and help to them. Let us pray that they are able to experience God's goodness and remember that God does not abandon them."