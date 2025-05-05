Home News Nathan Gamble reflects on Hollywood burnout, journey back to God and starring in modern 'Pilgrim's Progress'

After spending over a decade as a child actor in some of Hollywood's most beloved films, starring in “Dolphin Tale,” “Marley and Me” and as Brad Pitt’s son in the 2006 film "Babel,” Nathan Gamble found himself in what he describes as a “wilderness,” both spiritually and professionally.

"I was working a lot from age 7 to 19," Gamble, now 27, told The Christian Post. "But I wasn’t grounded. I was dragging my feet to church, sure, but it was all secondhand faith from my mom. It wasn’t mine."

“As a little kid, I was so stressed about lines, my hair was falling out … and then I came down with a nasty case of depression and loneliness while I was living in Hollywood by myself at 18. I just had no foundation. When things went bad, it went to my head, and really the enemy's playground, for sure, is when you're in solitude.”

But It was in that solitude that an unlikely series of introductions led him to California Coast Bible College in Ventura.

"Six degrees of connection," he recalled. "A guy who knew a girl who knew a guy who knew a dean of a Bible college asked if I’d ever considered going. I said, 'Never. Not a single time.'"

But something about the people he met intrigued him, the actor said. They carried peace, a contentment he couldn’t explain. "Plot twist: it was the Spirit of God," Gamble said. "I went just to make friends and ended up getting saved."

Years passed. Gamble, who had worked consistently throughout his childhood, stopped getting roles. He prayed, surrendering his career entirely: "If You never want me to act again, that’s OK."

A week later, the script for “Miracle on the Precipice,” a modern cinematic retelling of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress starring “Hercules” and “God’s Not Dead” actor Kevin Sorbo, landed in his inbox.

Directed by Nathan Todd Sims and produced by FusionFlix Entertainment, the film tells the story of the Lightly family, a fractured group struggling with rebellion, selfishness and burnout. A trip to the mountains turns into a fight for survival, forcing each member to confront their faith and flaws. Gamble plays Christian, the prodigal son whose journey mirrors the classic allegory.

"The film came from a story my dad used to talk about: Pilgrim’s Progress," Gamble said. "Growing up, I had the kid’s version, Dangerous Journey, and those illustrations scared me. But this film illuminated it in a new way."

What made “Miracle on the Precipice” especially meaningful was not just the role, but the environment, the actor, who was used to secular sets, said.

"I was probably crying every single day on set," Gamble shared. "Not because of my character, but because I was so overwhelmed with gratitude. Every time they said, 'Quiet on set, roll sound,' I just broke down. I never thought I’d be in this position again."

Having grown up on massive sets with little spiritual grounding, Gamble said the project felt entirely different. "On ‘Dolphin Tale,’ I was just a kid, stressed out about getting my lines right. But on this set, I had peace. I knew God had put me there."

That sense of divine appointment permeated the production, the actor said, describing moments when the cast and crew would pause after emotional scenes, overcome not by performance but by presence.

"There were times when they yelled 'cut' and we just stood there. We had to process what had just happened. That doesn’t happen on most sets. That only happens when the Spirit of God is leading."

Still, Gamble stressed that spiritual resonance isn’t exclusive to faith-based films, explaining it’s also seen in stories that uphold biblical values, whether or not the creators realize it.

"’Dolphin Tale’ had a message of hope straight out of Scripture," he said. "People walked away feeling uplifted, even if they didn’t know why. We’re all created with a spiritual tuning fork. When we hear truth, something in us resonates."

He hopes “Miracle on the Precipice” will offer that same resonance for both believers and skeptics alike.

"This movie is for both my Bible college friends and my friends from the industry," he said. "It speaks to the prodigal’s journey, yes, but also to the faithful ones who feel forgotten, like the older brother in the parable of the prodigal son."

For younger viewers, especially those wary of faith-based films, Gamble said that the forthcoming project offers an authentic representation of the Christian walk, much like Bunyan’s original work.

"This isn’t preachy. It’s honest. It shows what a walk with God really looks like, the struggle, the setbacks, the grace."

The film, he says, invites audiences to reset.

"Sometimes we get stuck in a cycle, even with faith. We forget why we first believed. This film is a reminder: you are seen, you are called, and your story isn’t over."

Making the movie also deepened Gamble’s own faith. He compares his journey to Joseph in Genesis, who waited years for a dream to be fulfilled.

"Joseph never wavered," Gamble said. "He held onto the vision. For me, this film was that kind of moment, a dream realized after a long season of silence."

The years of waiting weren’t wasted, he reflected, but prepared him to cherish what came next.

"If I had jumped back in right after getting saved, maybe I wouldn’t have appreciated it. But after seven years of nothing, this set felt like a gift. I saw it for what it was."

Today, Gamble said he sees storytelling as a sacred calling, and he’s learning to embrace the slow pace.

"I want to tell stories that stir something eternal," he said. "Whether that’s on a faith-based set or in a mainstream project, I want to carry the presence of God with me."

"The most dangerous prayer you can pray is, 'God, teach me patience,'" Gamble said. "Because He will. He’ll give you opportunities to wait. But in the waiting, He prepares you."

"If ‘Miracle on the Precipice’ is the last film I ever make, I’m OK with that," he added. "Because I know now that I’m seen by Him. And that’s more than enough."

“Miracle on the Precipice” hits theaters later this year.