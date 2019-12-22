Nearly 200 evangelical leaders slam Christianity Today for questioning their Christian witness
In a letter sent to Timothy Dalrymple, the president of Christianity Today, on Sunday, nearly 200 evangelical faith leaders condemned both its editorial calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office and its editor-in-chief, Mark Galli, for dismissing evangelicals who oppose his views on the matter as being “far right.”
The faith leaders said in the letter, which can be read in full below, that the editorial “offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations."
The signatories also decried Galli who they say “offensively dismissed” their point of view in comments he made in an interview with CNN Friday, where he said that evangelicals who are upset or outraged by his Christianity Today editorial do not read the magazine because they are “Christians on the far right, evangelicals on the far right, so they’re going to be as dismissive of the magazine as President Trump has shown to be.”
“We are, in fact, not ‘far-right’ evangelicals as characterized by the author," the letter states. "Rather, we are Bible-believing Christians and patriotic Americans who are simply grateful that our president has sought our advice as his administration has advanced policies that protect the unborn, promote religious freedom, reform our criminal justice system, contribute to strong working families through paid family leave, protect the freedom of conscience, prioritize parental rights, and ensure that our foreign policy aligns with our values while making our world safer, including through our support of the State of Israel.
It continues, "We are not theocrats and we recognize that our imperfect political system is a reflection of the fallen world within which we live, reliant upon the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, which is freely given to sinner and saint, alike.
“We are proud to be numbered among those in history who, like Jesus, have been pretentiously accused of having too much grace for tax collectors and sinners, and we take deeply our personal responsibility to render unto Caesar what is Caesar's — our public service."
They also denounced assertions Galli made in an essay published last year in the book Still Evangelical?, in which he derided the 76% of white self-identified evangelical voters who helped elect Trump in 2016. He described those individuals as "evangelicals [who] often haven’t finished college, and if they have jobs (and apparently most of them don’t), they are blue collar jobs or entry level work.” In the same piece, Galli referred to himself as belonging to a different group of evangelicals, the “elite” evangelicals.
The letter also assumes that Christianity Today will support a Democrat in the 2020 presidential election, and issues a challenge to publicly declare which Democrat they will support.
Although Galli's opinion is that Trump must be removed from office, he stressed in an interview with The Washington Post Friday that he has supported some of the president's policy decisions, “including the judges he nominated and his support for anti-abortion policies.”
Galli, who will be retiring from his position at the magazine in January, added that despite the attention his editorial has received, he's keenly aware that it's not likely to change many people's opinions. “I don’t have any illusions that because of what I wrote or because it was under the masthead of Christianity Today that it’s going to change many minds. It’s not going to change many minds.”
He also pushed back against a belief held by many that the publication is tilting left, including the president who labeled Christianity Today as “far-left” and “progressive” in a series of tweets Friday in response to the editorial.
Support for the publication hasn't waned, he told the Post, which reported that the magazine has "received a surge in donations and new subscribers."
Galli argued in the Thursday editorial that Trump has to be removed from office because he violated the Constitution and is “profoundly immoral.”
“... The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral,” Galli wrote in the piece published a day after Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.
He added, "To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior."
Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, dismissed the publication in an interview with Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham Friday night, recasting it as "Christianity Yesterday."
"You cannot imagine a publication more out of step with the faith community that it once represented," Reed said before lauding Trump's policies supporting religious liberty and Israel.
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins also hit back at Christianity Today's editorial in an interview with Shannon Bream on "Fox News @Night" by asking whether they had written editorials condemning the Obama administration's actions in thwarting Congress' investigation into Fast and Furious, or refusing to uphold the Defense of Marriage Act, or forcing Christian-owned businesses to pay for birth control and abortion-inducing drugs under the HHS' Obamacare mandate.
Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, who founded Christianity Today, also responded to the magazine's editorial, saying Friday that in spite of the president’s shortcomings, his father voted for him and would not be in support of Galli’s opinion.
“Christianity Today released an editorial stating that President Trump should be removed from office — and they invoked my father’s name (I suppose to try to bring legitimacy to their statements), so I feel it is important for me to respond,” Graham began in a statement posted on Facebook.
“Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed. I have not previously shared who my father voted for in the past election, but because of this article, I feel it is necessary to share it now. My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”
The letter to Christianity Today can be read below:
Dr. Dalrymple,
We write collectively to express our dissatisfaction with the editorial Christianity Today published on Thursday, December 19, 2019 calling for the removal of our duly elected President, who was put into office at the behest of over sixty million voters.
It was astonishing to us that your editor-in-chief, Mark Galli, further offensively dismissed our point of view on CNN by saying, “Christianity Today is not read by the people - Christians on the far right, by evangelicals on the far right - so they’re going to be as dismissive of the magazine as President Trump has shown to be.” It also came to our attention, that Mr. Galli has written other statements about Americans who chose Donald Trump over Secretary Clinton in 2016, referring to them as “These other evangelicals [who] often haven’t finished college, and if they have jobs, and apparently most of them don’t, they are blue-collar jobs or entry level work” as he describes himself with pride as an “elite evangelical.”
Of course, it’s up to your publication to decide whether or not your magazine intends to be a voice of evangelicals like those represented by the signatories below, and it is up to us and those Evangelicals like us to decide if we should subscribe to, advertise in and read your publication online and in print, but historically, we have been your readers.
We are, in fact, not “far-right” evangelicals as characterized by the author.
Rather, we are Bible-believing Christians and patriotic Americans who are simply grateful that our President has sought our advice as his administration has advanced policies that protect the unborn, promote religious freedom, reform our criminal justice system, contribute to strong working families through paid family leave, protect the freedom of conscience, prioritize parental rights, and ensure that our foreign policy aligns with our values while making our world safer, including through our support of the State of Israel. We are not theocrats, and we recognize that our imperfect political system is a reflection of the fallen world within which we live, reliant upon the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, which is freely given to sinner and saint, alike.
We are proud to be numbered among those in history who, like Jesus, have been pretentiously accused of having too much grace for tax collectors and sinners, and we take deeply our personal responsibility to render unto Caesar what is Caesar's --- our public service.
The editorial you published, without any meaningful and immediate regard for dissenting points of view, not only supported the entirely-partisan, legally-dubious, and politically-motivated impeachment but went even further, calling for Donald Trump not to be elected again in 2020 when he certainly survives impeachment.
As one of our signatories said to the press, “I hope Christianity Today will now tell us who they will support for president among the 2020 Democrat field?”
Your editorial offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations.
It not only targeted our President; it also targeted those of us who support him, and have supported you.
Sincerely,
Lourdes Aguirre
President
United Marketing Solutions
Stephen Alessi
Pastor
Metro Life Church
Chuck Allen
Pastor
Sugar Hill Church
Rev. Rick Amato
Dream Believe Institute
Wellington , FL
Doug Anderson
Pastor
Rose Heights Church
Michele Bachmann
US House of Representatives
Fmr. Member, Minnesota
Marty Baker
Pastor
Steven’s Creek Church
Rev. Wesley Baldwin, PhD
Lead Pastor
Aloma Church
Luke Barnett
Pastor
Dream City Church
Tommy Barnett
Pastor
Dream City Church
Gary Bauer
President
American Values
Henry Becarra
Pastor
City Church International
Steve Berger
Pastor
Grace Chapel - Nashville
Gary W. Blackard
President & CEO
Adult & Teen Challenge USA
Paul Blair
Fairview Baptist Church
Liberty Pastors Network
John Blanchard
Pastor
Rock Church International
Bill Bolin
Pastor
Floodgate Church
Ryan Bomberger
Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer
The Radiance Foundation
Mario Bramnick
President
Latino Coalition for Israel
Josh Brown
Founder & CEO
SoulHeart.co
Dr. Daniel Caamaño
President
Alma Vision Radio and Television
Paula White Cain
Paula White Ministries
Pastor, City of Destiny
Chris Cambas
CEO Relationscape
Founder / Chairman of Board Full Circle
Anita Christopher
President
West Michigan Prayer Center
Barry Clardy
Pastor
Princeton Pike Church of God
Dr. Tim Clinton
President
American Association of Christian Counselors
Bishop Kelvin L. Cobaris
Cobaris Ministries International
Paul Cole
Christian Men's Network
Cynthia Collins
Founder, SpeakHope.net
Global Advisor, OperationOutcry
Jack Countryman
Vice President & Publisher Emeritus
Ministry Development
Harper Collins
David Aaron Crabb
Pastor
Restoring Hope Church
Brad Dacus
Pacific Justice Institute
Dr.Jimmy L. De La O DDiv.
Founding Senior Pastor
Iglesia Cristiana Nuevo Pacto
Apostle Alberto Delgado
Senior Pastor
Alpha and Omega
Rachel Dennis
Awaken The Dawn
Dr. James Dobson
President
James Dobson Family Institute
Dave Donaldson
Co-founder and Chairman
CityServe International
Greg Dumas
Pastor
The Crossing Church
Dr. Kirk Elliott
Founder
Veribella Foundation
Jenna Ellis
Constitutional Law Attorney
Al Elmore
Senior Pastor
Lima Baptist Temple
Jerry Falwell Jr.
President
Liberty University
Joey Fine
Pastor
Seasons Church
Dan Fisher
Pastor
Fairview Baptist Church
Jentezen Franklin
Senior Pastor
Free Chapel
Jim Franklin
Pastor
Cornerstone Church
Dr. Gary D. Frazier,
President
Discovery Missions International
Dr. Day Gardner
President
National Black Pro-Life Union
Brian Gallardo
Pastor
LifeGate Church
Jim Garlow
Founder
Well Versed
Rosemary Schindler Garlow
Schindlers Ark
Dr. Nick Garza
NHCLC Board member
Sacramento, CA
James Gildwell
Pastor
Amazing Grace Baptist Fellowship
Bishop Anne Gimenez
Rock Ministerial Fellowship
Jack Graham
Senior Pastor
Prestonwood Baptist Church
Brad Graves
Senior Pastor
Ada First Baptist Church
Danny Gokey
Contemporary Christian Artist
Paul Marc Goulet
Pastor
International Church of Las Vegas
Rev. Mark Gurley
Director
Michigan Oak Initiative
Ken Gurley
Vice President/Director of Operations
National Apostolic Christian Leadership Conference.
Jon & Jolene Hamill
President
Lamplighter Ministries
Dr. Frank Harber, Ph.D., J.D.
President
The Institute for Christian Defense
Len Harper
Pastor
Overflow Church
Mike Hayes
Founder/President
Center for National Renewal
Skip Heitzig
Pastor
Calvary Church of Albuquerque
Randall Hekman
Director
Grand Awakening Prayer
Jim Henry
Pastor Emeritus FBC Orlando
Former SBC President
Robert Herber
Pastor
All Peoples Church
Jack Hibbs
Pastor
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
Rev. Tim Hill
General Overseer
Church of God
Mark Hoover
Lead Pastor
NewSpring Church
Walter B. Hoye II
CEO
Issues4Life Foundation
Lori Hoye
CFO
Issues4Life Foundation
Mike Huckabee
Honorary National Chairman
My Faith Votes
Shane Idleman
Pastor
Westside Christian Fellowship
Bishop Harry Jackson
Pastor
Hope Christian Church
Brian Jacobs
Pastor
Metroplex Family Church
Dr. Mike & Cindy Jacobs
Founders
Generals International
Phillip Jauregui
Judicial Action Group
Dr. Thomas Jamieson
Senior Pastor
First Baptist Church of Mount Dora, FL
Obed Jauregui
Pastor, Betania Church
President of MBCS
Robert Jeffress
Senior Pastor
First Baptist Dallas
Brian & Jenn Johnson
Bethel Music
Travis Johnson
Church of God Executive Council Member
Dr. Brad Jurkovich
Senior Pastor
First Baptist Church Bossier City, LA
Troy Keaton
Pastor
EastLake Community Church
Becky Keenan
Pastor
President of One With Israel
Alveda King
Pastoral Associate, Priests for Life
Director, Civil Rights for the Unborn
Gary Kirouac
Tent America
David Kubal
CEO/President
Intercessors for America
Kelly Monroe Kullberg
Veritas Forum
Hank & Brenda Kunneman
Pastors
Lord of Hosts Church and One Voice Ministries
Greg Laurie
Senior Pastor
Harvest Christian Fellowship
Jerry Lawson
Pastor
Daystar Church
Todd Lamphere
Pastor of Global Outreach
City of Destiny
Chris Leader
Ignite Outreach
Greg Locke
Pastor
Global Vision Bible Church
Frank López
Senior Pastor, Doral Church
VP of Hispanic Association of Pastors
Cissie Graham Lynch
Samaritans Purse
Apostle Guillermo Maldonado
President and Senior Pastor
King JESUS Ministries
Tim Martin
Pastor
New Life Christian
Victor Marx
President & CEO
All Things Possible Ministries
Gregg Matte
Senior Pastor
Houston’s First Baptist Church
Bishop Joseph Mattera
Christ Covenant Coalition
Pastor Jurgen Matthesius
C3 Church San Diego
Overseer C3 Churches in the Americas
Bob McEwen
US House of Representatives
Fmr. Member, Ohio
Dr. David H. McKinley
Pastor-Teacher
Warren Baptist Church
Augusta GA
Dr. Yolanda McCune
Director
HAPN Kingdom Culture
Rev. Dusty McLemore
Senior Pastor
Lindsay Lane Baptist Church
Barry Meguiar
President Meguiar’s, Inc,
Founder, Revival Outside the Walls
Eric Metaxas
Author, Host
Eric Metaxas Radio Show
Jonathan Miller
Pastor
New Beginnings Church
Morgan Mitchell
Director
Grand Traverse House of Prayer
Pastor Sergio De La Mora
Cornerstone Church
Kent Morgan
President
Randall Bearings, Inc.
Robert Morris
Senior Pastor
Gateway Church
Pastor Tom Mullins
Senior Pastor
Christ Fellowship Florida
Penny Nance
CEO and President
Concerned Women for America
Rev. Dean Nelson
Chairman of the Board
Frederick Douglass Foundation
Dr. Malachi O’Brien
Former 2nd Vice President
Southern Baptist Convention
Tim Oldfield
Pastor
Potters House Church
Dr. Rod Parsley
Founder and Lead Pastor
World Harvest Church
Founder and Chancellor Valor Christian College
Ramiro A. Peña
Pastor
Christ the King Church
Tony Perkins
President
Family Research Council
Paul Pickern
Executive Director
All Pro Pastors
Chonda Pierce
Comedian
Dr. Everett Piper
Best Selling Author
Former University President
Dr. Anthony Ponceti
Director, South & Central America
All Pro Pastors International
Rob Price
Associate Professor, Communication Arts
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Ralph Reed
President
Faith and Freedom Coalition
Steve Riggle
Pastor
Grace Church International
Rev. Dennis Rivera
Assemblies of God
NHCLC executive committee
Ernie Rivera
President
Las Americas Evangelistic Association
Marilyn Rivera
Pastor
President of Hispanic Association of Pastors
Juan Rivera
Executive Director
Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition
Jeremy Roberts
Pastor
Thomasville Road Baptist Church
Wayne Roberts
Pastor
Bethel Baptist Church
Gerald Rohn
Pastor
First Renaissance Community Church of Sterling Michigan
Dudley Rutherford
Pastor
Shepherd of the Hills Church
Myles & Delana Rutherford
Pastors
Worship with Wonders Church
Dexter Sanders
Founder/President
Back 2 God Movement
Rick Scarborough
Recover America Now
Tom Schlueter
Texas Apostolic Prayer Network
Darrell & Belinda Scott
Pastor
New Spirit Revival Center
Tony Scott
Pastor
theChurch, Maumee
Mark Seppo
Pastor
Vassar Victory Center
Scott Sheppard
Pastor
Cornerstone Church
Danny Silk
President
Loving on Purpose
David Smith
Pastor
Oak Park Church
Ron Smith
Pastor
FBC At The Villages
Ted Squires
CEO Squires Global
Dr. Jay Strack
Founder
Student Leadership University
Mat Staver
Liberty Counsel
Darryl & Tracy Strawberry
Strawberry Ministries
Pastor Tom Sterbens
New Hope Church
Tony Stewart
Pastor
Citylife Church
Rev. Tony Suarez
Executive Vice President
National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference
Lanny Swaim
Worship Artist
Michael Tait
Christian Music Artist
Zach Terry
Senior Pastor
Fernandina Beach, First Baptist Church
Claude Thomas
Former Executive Director
GP3
David Tipton
Vice President
National Apostolic Christian Leadership Conference.
LaNell Babbage-Torres
National Diversity Coalition
CT Townsend
Pastor
Victory Baptist Church
Pasqual Urrabazo
Pastor
International Church of Las Vegas
Andre Van Mol, MD
Elder
Bethel Church
Kris Vallotton
Senior Associate Leader
Bethel Church
Dr. Gilberto Velez
Founder and Senior Pastor for Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia
Chairman of the Board for National Hispanic leadership Conference.
Anthony Verdugo,
Founder and Executive Director
Christian Family Coalition (CFC)
Wendell Vinson
Pastor
Canyon Hills Church
Judy Wade
Uniting Our Hearts
Kevin Wallace
Pastor
Redemption to the Nations Church
Lance Wallnau
Lance Learning Group
Rick Warzywak
Director
Michigan Capitol House of Prayer
Wendy Waterson
Pastor
Sanctuary Ministries
Edward Watts
Pastor
Gateway Hope Center
Tom Winters
Winters & King Associates
Ken Whitten
Pastor
Idlewild Baptist Church
George Wood
Chairman
World Assemblies of God Fellowship