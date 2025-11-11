Home News Nebraska governor signs executive order defunding Planned Parenthood

Nebraska has become the latest state to take action to defund Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Carolina's similar course of action.

Nebraska’s Republican Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order Thursday designed to prohibit abortion providers from receiving state tax dollars. The state’s Medicaid program paid over $172,164 and $341,972 to abortion providers for non-abortion services in fiscal years 2024 and 2025, respectively, according to statistics shared by Pillen’s office.

Pillen’s office clarified that although both federal and state law prohibit the use of public funding to directly pay for abortions, abortion providers have received tax dollars for other services they perform, such as family planning. The executive order seeks to close that loophole.

“Nebraskans have made clear they support a culture of love and life in our state — one that provides for protections for the unborn,” Pillen said. “Throughout my administration, I have advocated for laws that support those values. I’m proud that we can take this bold step in halting funding to abortion providers that receive Medicaid funding.”

At a press conference Thursday, Pillen pushed back on the idea that the disenrollment of some clinics from Medicaid will leave women unable to access vital services, stressing that resources are available.

“I want to stress Nebraska has ample resources for women who need health care services," he said. "There are 12 clinics across Omaha and four in the city of Lincoln.”

Pillen’s executive order noted the prohibition on tax dollars going to abortion providers in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by the U.S. Congress earlier this year, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision in Medina v. Planned Parenthood ruling.

The high court ruled that South Carolina could defund the abortion provider Planned Parenthood from Medicaid programs.

In a statement published Thursday, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser praised the executive order as “another key step in building a thorough Culture of Life that cares for neighbors in need and welcomes all our children, born and unborn.”

“Nebraska values both the lives of babies and the health and safety of women,” Dannenfelser said. “Governor Pillen is a tremendous champion for unborn children and their mothers.”

Planned Parenthood North Central States CEO Ruth Richardson responded to the executive order in a statement to Nebraska.TV, condemning it as “nothing but a publicity stunt by state leaders meant to confuse Nebraskans about their health care options.”

Nebraska is not the first state to take action to prohibit Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from receiving taxpayer funding under the state Medicaid program since the Medina decision. Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order in July directing state agencies to halt public funding for all individuals and organizations affiliated with abortion providers.

The executive order references the defunding of Planned Parenthood and abortion providers in other states, directing the state’s Department of Health and Human Services to “terminate the enrollment of providers that have been excluded or terminated from participating in Medicare or Medicaid or Child Health Insurance Program in any state.”